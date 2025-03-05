"She Got Filler and a Jaw Implant," Selena Gomez’s New Look Sparks Fan Speculation

Selena Gomez had a perfect night at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, winning Best Ensemble with her Only Murders in the Building cast and stunning on the red carpet.

However, fans quickly noticed how different she looked from her 2024 SAG appearance. Last year, she faced criticism for weight gain. This year, she appeared noticeably leaner, sparking mixed reactions.

“She is beautiful in both states. A woman is not her weight,” one fan wrote, while another added, “She is always gorgeous.” Some preferred her previous look, with comments like, “She is so pretty with chubby cheeks.”