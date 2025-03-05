"She Got Filler and a Jaw Implant," Selena Gomez’s New Look Sparks Fan Speculation
Not so long ago, Selena Gomez made a public appearance looking noticeably different—her face appearing more youthful, sculpted, and refined. While many praised her refreshed beauty, others couldn’t help but point out the drastic changes in her facial structure.
Her recent appearance amazed fans with a drastic transformation.
Selena Gomez had a perfect night at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, winning Best Ensemble with her Only Murders in the Building cast and stunning on the red carpet.
However, fans quickly noticed how different she looked from her 2024 SAG appearance. Last year, she faced criticism for weight gain. This year, she appeared noticeably leaner, sparking mixed reactions.
“She is beautiful in both states. A woman is not her weight,” one fan wrote, while another added, “She is always gorgeous.” Some preferred her previous look, with comments like, “She is so pretty with chubby cheeks.”
Fans noticed a transformation in her jaw and cheeks.
Fans have taken to social media to speculate about what could be behind her transformation, with many suggesting that she may have undergone cosmetic procedures such as fillers or even a jaw implant. Compared to her previous softer and rounder facial features, her new look appears sharper, with a more defined jawline and lifted contours.
One Reddit user noticed: "IMO it’s a mix of weight gain, medication, and plastic surgery/filler/Botox that doesn’t suit her face. Like she def did something to her eyes to change the shape, she got filler, and jaw/cheek implant to give her more of a heart shaped face to rid of her round face, and it all honestly just doesn’t suit her."
Another one added: "She probably opted for procedures like canthoplasty, blepharoplasty, cheekbone and chin filler, and brow lift, due to their increasing popularity in young Hollywood."
Although Selena has never openly addressed any cosmetic enhancements, discussions continue to swirl online. Some argue that the change is a result of natural aging, weight fluctuations, or makeup techniques, while others believe the transformation is simply too dramatic to be natural.
The debate raises questions about beauty standards in the entertainment industry and the pressure celebrities face to maintain a youthful appearance. Whether or not Selena has undergone any procedures, one thing is certain—her new look has people talking, and the conversation doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.
