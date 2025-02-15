“The New 007 Is Not So Handsome,” Daniel Craig’s New Look Sparks Frenzy

Daniel Craig, best known for portraying James Bond, has stunned fans with a dramatic transformation. The 56-year-old actor unveiled a striking new look while promoting his latest film, Queer. His appearance, especially his long hair, has sparked a social media frenzy, with fans drawing comparisons to Brad Pitt.

AP / Associated Press / East News

Craig initially stunned festival-goers with his casual yet stylish appearance. Dressed in jeans, a white T-shirt, and sneakers, he looked effortlessly cool. However, it was his long hair that stole the show, causing many to take a second look to recognize the iconic actor.

LFI/Photoshot/REPORTER/East News

On the red carpet, Craig upped the ante in a beige suit paired with sunglasses, radiating classic Hollywood charm. His wife, Rachel Weisz, complemented him perfectly in a deep blue strapless gown, making them one of the most glamorous couples at the event.

Daniel Craig’s evolution from James Bond to his current long-haired look has garnered a fan following already. "Much better with long hair," commented one. "He looks absolutely so handsome! Wow!!" added another. Many also pointed out that he now looks similar to Brad Pitt.

However, not everyone is a fan of Daniel's new hairdo. "No please no! This hair makes him (look) old, too old," commented one person. "That doesn’t even look like him!" added another.

Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Abaca/East News

Daniel Craig was last seen at the 45th London Critics' Circle Film Awards, where he was honored as Actor of the Year for his performance in his latest film, Queer.

For the 45th London Film Critics’ Circle Awards, actor Daniel Craig chose to wear a custom Giorgio Armani suit. His new look divided fans, with one commenting, “The new 007 is not very handsome,” while others were stunned by his transformation.

Scott A Garfitt / Invision / East News

