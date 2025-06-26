My Stepdaughter Banned Me From Her Wedding to Make Her Biological Dad Happy

Dear Bright Side,

My name is Greg, and I’m 60 years old. I’ve been a part of my stepdaughter Lily’s life since she was a toddler, just three years old when I met her. Her biological father, Jake, can’t stand me. Over the years, he’s dipped in and out of her life, mostly absent. He didn’t even bother to remember her birthday most years.

I’ve been there through it all. I showed up for every school meeting, helped her get into college, bought her first car, and supported her in every way I could. Lily and I have always shared a strong bond—or so I thought.

When she got engaged at 27, I was ready to give her the world. I offered to pay for the wedding, the dress, the venue—anything she wanted. But then, out of nowhere, she sat me down one evening and looked me in the eye and said, “Please, don’t show up to the wedding. I think it’s best if you don’t come to the wedding. My biological dad is walking me down the aisle, and I don’t want any tension.”

That hit me like a punch in the chest. Still, I kept my composure and told her, “That’s your decision. But if Jake is the one you’re calling your real dad now, then just don’t expect me to handle the planning and expenses. I’ll step aside. Let’s see how much he’s willing to invest.”

She didn’t argue. Just nodded.

Fast forward to the week of the wedding—Jake disappears without a trace. No texts, no support, nothing. We later found out he had taken off to Hawaii with his new girlfriend and cut off all communication.

The night before the ceremony, Lily called me in tears. I showed up. I walked her down the aisle. But something had changed.

She said she was sorry. And I told her I forgave her. But deep down, I can’t shake the feeling that I was never truly seen as her dad. Just a stand-in. A backup.

I’m struggling to move on from what happened. I still see her decision as a betrayal. How do I find peace with this?

—Greg"