I Refuse to Change My Grandkids’ Diapers—I’m a Grandma, Not a Free Babysitter

That evening, I sat down with Emma and told her we needed to talk. I said, “I love you. I love the girls. But I’m not your nanny. I’m your mother-in-law. I’m a grandma—not unpaid help.” She was stunned. She said she thought I loved being there all the time. And I do enjoy spending time with the twins—but not like this, not out of obligation, and not at the cost of my own life and freedom.

I told her I’d still visit. I’d still be there to babysit occasionally—but on my terms. I wasn’t going to be changing diapers, cooking dinner, or staying overnight unless we agreed in advance. She didn’t take it well. She called me “selfish” and “mean.” But I stood firm.



I’d been saving money for a trip I always wanted to take. So instead of spending it on baby supplies or giving handouts to my son and daughter-in-law, I finally booked a solo vacation to Italy. It’s been nearly a month now. I haven’t replied to Emma’s messages asking for help.

Does that make me a bad mother-in-law? A bad grandma?