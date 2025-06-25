12 Stories That Prove Being Gentle Is a Powerful Gift

Years ago when I worked the closing shift at a tiny convenience store, there was this older man, maybe late 70s, always in a green windbreaker and always with this gentle smile. Every Friday at exactly 8:45pm, he’d come in, buy a pack of gum and a single flower from the stand by the register. He’d always hand me the flower.

No flirting, no weirdness. Just, “For you, young lady. Have a lovely weekend.,” then he’d leave. Fridays became my favorite shift because of him. We never talked much more than that. I just called him my “Friday gentleman.”

One night he didn’t come. Then two weeks passed. I honestly got worried, so I asked around. Turns out, he lived nearby, and his daughter told me he’d passed away peacefully in his sleep.

She also told me the sweetest thing: he’d lost his wife on a Friday evening, years ago — giving me a flower every Friday was his way to keep a tiny piece of that love alive, by making sure someone got a flower at the same time every week.

I still think about him whenever I see daisies at the grocery store. Sometimes I buy one for myself. Sometimes I leave one at the counter for the next tired cashier. © S*****Goddessyy / Reddit