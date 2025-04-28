I Deserve My Sister’s Share of the Inheritance — I’m Struggling, She’s Rich

Later, her husband visited alone. My body froze when he suddenly hugged me, tears in his eyes. Then he opened his hand to reveal a key. He told me it was for a house—a safe place for me and my kids. He said I deserved stability, and that this was his way of apologizing on his wife’s behalf, because he didn’t agree with how she treated me.

Before leaving, he made me promise not to tell her about the house. He was sure she wouldn’t approve of what he did and feared she might try to take it away from us.

I’m deeply grateful for his kindness. But I still can’t bring myself to forgive my sister for being so heartless.

What should I do?

And I still stand by my belief that I deserve the inheritance more than she does.



Emma