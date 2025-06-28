6 Sneaky Spots in Your Home That Are Dirtier Than You Might Think
Some areas in our homes don’t get as much attention as others, but giving them a proper clean can make a big difference in both appearance and overall hygiene. Below, we’ve listed the most commonly overlooked spots that could be hiding dirt and germs, along with expert tips and advice from fellow home cleaners on how to tackle them. To deep clean your home, these are the spots you’ll need to brace yourself to face.
Window tracks
They’re narrow and awkward, and sometimes they carry dead bugs. They seem easy to clean until you actually start the task. But a clean window track is an impressive feat in a home and well-worth the effort it takes to clean it.
Tips from the cleaning community:
- My process: using a medium bristle brush and a firm bristle brush, I loosened as much crud and particles as I could with one hand while following the brush around with a narrow nozzle hose attachment on my shop vac. I used a small paintbrush (like for watercolors) to hit the hard-to-reach corners and crevices.
I then sprayed the crud with a little Dawn Powerwash (man I love that stuff) and it wiped right up. I had to keep going over the frame and crevices a bunch until every last crumb of debris was gone. I used a hand pump water sprayer to wash out the tight corners (used a microfiber cloth to catch all the water and crud). © okefenokeeguide / Reddit
How to correctly clean window tracks:
Cleaning window and door tracks is basically the same, so you can do both at once!
- Scrub the tracks with a bristle brush to loosen dirt.
- Vacuum up the loose dirt using a crevice tool.
- Mix warm water and white vinegar in a spray bottle to make a cleaning solution.
- Spray the solution generously on the tracks.
- Let it sit for a few minutes to break down grime.
- Scrub again with a toothbrush to get into corners.
- Wipe clean with a damp microfiber cloth.
- Repeat if needed until the dirt is gone.
- Dry completely with a clean cloth to prevent mold.
Remember to deep clean 2–4 times a year. Quick wipe-downs weekly can help prevent buildup.
The lining on the fridge door
This hard-to-clean space might need you to put in some elbow grease when you tackle it. Other people shared their tips on how to get to the hard-to-reach spots and the best practice for cleaning a fridge lining.
Tips from the cleaning community:
- I wrap a butter knife with a cloth to get into the creases. © sineady-baby / Reddit
- I know everyone is saying to use bleach, but it’s not ideal for porous items. Use peroxide, not bleach. Bleach can make this issue worse, and peroxide is what mold remediation companies would use. © NowWithExtraSquanch / Reddit
Correct way to clean the lining of the fridge:
- Protect yourself: Wear gloves, a mask, and goggles to avoid breathing in mold or irritating your skin.
- Mix your cleaner: Use warm water with dish soap, hydrogen peroxide, or baking soda to make a gentle but effective mold remover.
- Apply the solution: Spray or spread the cleaner onto the fridge seal, getting into all the folds, and let it sit for 10–15 minutes.
- Scrub and rinse: Use a soft brush or toothbrush to scrub away mold, then wipe with clean water to remove any residue.
- Dry completely: Use a towel or microfiber cloth to dry the seal thoroughly, and leave the fridge open for extra ventilation.
- Maintain regularly: Wipe the seal every two weeks to prevent mold from coming back and to help your fridge last longer.
A safe and effective way to kill mold on fridge door seals is by using oxygen bleach. It’s gentler than regular bleach, but still works really well.
The toilet lid and hinges
Not everyone can say when last their toilet seat hinges were cleaned well. They’re an awkward space to get to and while some people go at it with a trusted cleaning toothbrush, there are some extra steps to include to get that good deep clean.
Tips from the cleaning community:
- Remove your toilet seat regularly to avoid unwanted smells and buildup! © UmbreonUmbrella / Reddit
How to correctly clean the buildup off a toilet seat:
- Get up underneath your toilet seat and unscrew and remove the toilet seat.
- Spray a disinfectant like bleach all over the seat. Give it a few minutes, so the cleaner can kill germs and loosen grime.
- Use a sponge or brush to scrub any tough stains.
- Mix baking soda and hydrogen peroxide into a paste. Put it on yellow stains or buildup, let it sit for 10 minutes, then scrub and rinse.
- Wash the seat well with clean water to get rid of any cleaner.
- Make sure the seat is totally dry before putting it back.
- Wipe down the area under and around the toilet seat—this spot gets dirty too.
- Once everything’s clean and dry, screw the seat back on.
Above the door
It’s out of sight, hard to reach and doesn’t seem to be that dirty, but it’s a sneaky spot where dust can build up over time.
Observations from the cleaning community:
- Just moved into our new to us 40-year-old home that was very, very clean when we moved in. But when I cleaned the first time and went to run my duster across the doors & frames, the amount of dust that came billowing down was shocking, lol. © randomwords83 / Reddit
How to correctly clean above doors:
- Gather all the supplies you’ll need first: step stool (if necessary), microfiber cloth or duster, all-purpose cleaner, and detail brush or cotton swabs.
- Remove loose dust and cobwebs using a duster or vacuum.
- Spray cleaner on a cloth and wipe the area above the door, including trim.
- Use cotton swabs or a brush for corners and grooves.
- Dry the area and clean it regularly to prevent buildup.
Below the faucet
It’s that one place that if we do remember to clean it, then we probably hate to clean it — but dedicating yourself to getting it done might make a world of a difference to your kitchen and bathrooms.
This is because moisture, leftover grime, and minerals can build up in the small gaps around the faucet base and aerator, leaving it looking nasty and unhygienic.
- We rent, so I want to avoid asking the landlord to replace the faucet/pay for that myself if it’s possible to get this cleaned up. I’m assuming it’s hard water buildup? Not sure if it’s a health hazard or just looks gross... © floogenshpoogen / Reddit
But it takes more than wiping it down with a cloth to get it completely off, and some people shared some helpful tips.
Tips from the cleaning community:
- Unscrew the green part and interior screen and soak it in vinegar. © voitlander / Reddit
- “Just CLR it!” As they hold a glass bowl full of CLR up to the shower head like you’re gonna stand like that for an hour lol © whatusernamewillfit / Reddit
- Literally stands for calcium, lime, rust... Always the go to. © Conart23 / Reddit
But how are you meant to deep clean a faucet:
- Spray a mild pH-neutral cleaner (or vinegar-water mix) onto a soft cloth, not directly on the faucet, to protect its finish.
- Scrub all around the base, under the handles, and around the aerator with a toothbrush.
- Soak aerator in vinegar (or bleach solution on mold) for 30 mins, scrub and rinse.
- Rinse & dry thoroughly after cleaning to prevent moisture build-up.
Between shower tiles
It collects stubborn stains and needs regular attention. Ignoring it might feel easier in the moment, but putting in the effort to clean it, and finally seeing your grout return to its original color, is well worth it.
Observations from the cleaning community:
- Vinegar and acid should NEVER be used on tile and grout. Grout has high limestone content, which acid can dissolve. For mold to be growing on grout, which is basically a rock, that means there is a residue of soap/bacteria on which the mold is feeding. Tile cleaner and a stiff grout brush will remove that residue and any actively growing mold. © limellama1 / Reddit
How to correctly clean between tiles:
- Don’t use bleach on grout. Bleach can damage grout and cause it to discolor over time. Instead, use white vinegar and baking soda for a safer clean. It may take longer, but it won’t ruin your grout.
- Use a steam cleaner to lift deep stains and brighten grout. No steam cleaner? Mix baking soda and hydrogen peroxide into a paste, apply with a toothbrush, let it sit, then scrub and rinse.
- Use a squeegee after every shower to prevent water spots and soap scum. Keep the bathroom well-ventilated so moisture dries faster and mold doesn’t grow.
