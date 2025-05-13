7 Effective Ways Your Trash Can Give You Glowing Skin

Every day, millions of us throw away something that could easily be the best-kept secret in our wellness routines: fruit and vegetable peels. These humble kitchen scraps are often tossed into the bin without a second thought—but what if we tell you they’re nutrient-packed, skin-loving, hair-reviving little miracles?

Peels from your favorite fruits and vegetables are rich in antioxidants, essential oils, and vitamins, sometimes even more than the actual fruit. Incorporating them into your skincare or haircare routine isn’t just smart and sustainable—it’s powerful.