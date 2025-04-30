14 Signs Your Body Might Be Sensitive to Gluten

What it is: Small, rough bumps on the back of the arms, thighs, or buttocks.

Why it happens: Gluten-related damage to the gut can lead to poor absorption of essential fatty acids and vitamin A, contributing to this skin condition.

There are no studies indicating a direct correlation between gluten ingestion and keratosis pilaris. However, it can be caused by vitamin A deficiency or essential fatty acid deficiency, both of which can occur with impaired absorption.