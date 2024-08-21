Pierce Brosnan’s Wife Stuns Fans With Her Incredible Transformation in New Photo

Pierce Brosnan recently celebrated his 23rd wedding anniversary with his wife, Keely Shaye Brosnan, by sharing a heartfelt tribute to her. The 71-year-old actor posted a collage of photos capturing their journey together, and Keely’s recent photo has people swooning.

In his post, Pierce wrote, “Happy 23rd anniversary my darling Keely, my beautiful brown-eyed girl, my north, my south, my east and west. All my love, should I fall behind, wait for me.” This touching message was accompanied by images that showcased their enduring love.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/East News

Fans poured in sweet comments on the “then/now” collage of the couple, and many praised Keely’s beauty. “She gets sexier with age!! A real woman!!” commented one. “She is looking great! So happy for you both,” added another.

Pierce and Keely met in 1994 at a party in Mexico, where Keely was working as a TV correspondent. Their first date was a magical evening under the stars with fireworks. The couple married in 2001 and have two sons, Dylan, 27, and Paris, 23. Pierce also has three children from his first marriage to Cassandra Harris, who passed away in 1991.



