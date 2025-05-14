16 Parents vs Tech Moments That Turn Into Comedy

As the world progresses, innovations, especially with technology, are evident. The younger generation is the most familiar when it comes to it. Most people adapt to it as it brings convenience to everyday life. But not everyone can adapt to it well, as these people share some of the funny moments with their tech-challenged parents.

  • When I was younger, during the days of the family computer, I downloaded an incredibly rad screensaver that made it look like the whole screen was on fire. Anyways, long story short, my mom saw it one day and went crazy, shouting “Stop burning all my files!” and called dad into the room.
    Dad: What happened?
    Mom: He started a fire in the computer, and he’s burning all my files!
    Dad: You’re grounded.
    I just stood there with a shocked face. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • Mom proudly set up fingerprint access on her phone. Minutes later, she tried to use it and yelled, "It won’t open!"—poking the sensor like it had betrayed her. We laughed so hard when we found out what she was doing. She had been arguing with her phone using the wrong finger.
  • My parents thought it’d be a great idea to get my grandmother an iPod for Christmas and put me in charge of putting all her CDs on her computer and then syncing it up. I came back a month later, and she was using it as a paperweight... © Frenchy406 / Reddit
  • When my mom got her first smartphone, she would look up perfume on Macy’s website and try to smell them through the screen. © AlejoTheDuck / Reddit
  • One day, I noticed my grandmother turned off her cellphone when she got off the phone with my mom. I figured she didn’t want to be disturbed during her shows. Whatever. Power to you, granny.
    Then I noticed she turned it back on (clued into by the chiming of the phone starting up and AT&T’s rhythm sound... thing... yeah) and called her back. Then turned it off again. So I asked her, “Grandma, why are you turning your cell phone on and off?”
    She replied, “So I don’t use all my minutes.” She thought she was saving minutes by not having it on. She had this phone for almost three months at the time. She thought that’s what everyone did. © CleverFeather / Reddit
  • My mum had been loaned a laptop so she could do some work at home. She called me to ask how to get on her Wi-Fi. “You don’t have Wi-Fi, Mum, you’ll need to take the blue wire out of the back of the computer and plug it into your laptop.”
    “I do have Wi-Fi! I can see them in the list! Just tell me which one to pick!”
    They’re not yours, Mum, they’re your neighbors’.
    “THEY MUST BE MINE! THEY’RE IN MY HOUSE!” © Unknown author / Reddit
  • My mother couldn’t get on the internet because she accidentally removed the shortcut to Internet Explorer. © Squidbread / Reddit
  • My mother is hopeless. She got a virus on her last computer and decided to replace it also because it was so old. When I was hooking it up, I was reusing all the old cables, so I didn’t have to reroute everything.
    “You’re not going to reuse those cords, are you?! They still have the virus on them!
    I looked at her with a blank stare on my face and asked, Are you serious right now, or are you joking?
    She was dead serious, and my friend was in the room when this happened and could not contain his laughter. Had to explain to her that that is not how viruses work. © Sausage_McHoneyc*** / Reddit
  • I recently bought a smartwatch for my parents to help them track their health. I thought of gifting them those because they’re striving for a healthy lifestyle and are doing outdoor exercises. I explained to them how it works and how they can see their report.
    But the problem is they were not wearing it! Mom removes it when she sleeps, so she can’t track if she’s getting complete hours of sleep. Oh, and Dad keeps forgetting to wear it when he works out.
  • My mom thought it was time to get a smartphone, so she bought a semi-expensive one. The problem is that she is refusing to accept the terms of the Android store, so she can’t really use it. Now, she just has a quite expensive, very fragile cellphone. © as***inlikeway / Reddit
  • My dad was trying to record a new voicemail message for his phone. He recorded it fine, but at the end, you can hear him in the background asking my mom, “Now, how do I get this thing to stop?!” Then a “Good grief, honey, give it here” from my mom to finish the message.
    I get a good laugh every time I call him, and he doesn’t pick up. © Amazess / Reddit
  • My brother and I are sitting in the Expedition with my mom while she’s driving. It’s cold, and her A/C doesn’t work. After hearing her whine a bit, my brother pulls out his phone and says, “Hold on, let me just turn on this heating app.
    My mom asks, “Really?! That would be great.” My brother holds up his phone, “Siri. Turn on the heat.
    After that, I couldn’t hold back my laughter. My mom genuinely believes him. We explained to her, it was a joke. © LimitedTimeOnlyArt / Reddit
  • My mom would always confiscate my computer headset when I was being punished. That doesn’t remove my ability to play video games, Mom. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • My Dad got his new phone and sent me a message saying “Test Message”. I replied with “Message Failed”. Cue him running into my room to tell me that his new phone doesn’t work! © Unknown author / Reddit
  • My mom is demanding the best and newest iPhone just so she can play Candy Crush. Like you can do that with most smartphones nowadays. She’s missing out on so much of the phone’s unused potential by just limiting it to that game. © khoawinn / Reddit
  • A few years ago, I picked up my grandmother from the airport. I had my navigation on. Every time the navigation gave directions, my grandmother responded. She asked me who the nice lady was and how she knew where we were and where to go. © prinsesss / Reddit

