“Prefer Her With Dark Hair,” Michelle Yeoh’s New Bold Look Stirs Debate

Michelle Yeoh, 62, wowed fans with her appearance at the Wicked premiere, debuting a fresh hairstyle that gave her a whole new vibe. The surprising change to her look stirred up quite a bit of conversation—some fans felt it enhanced her beauty even more, while others had a different take.

At her recent red carpet event, Everything Everywhere All at Once star Michelle Yeoh surprised fans with a fresh blonde bob. This chic hairstyle cast her in a whole new light, showing that even bold changes fit her effortlessly.

Perfectly suited for a film as magical and enchanting as Wicked, Michelle shone in a black, embellished Balenciaga gown. She elevated her look further with an elegant choker necklace and a shimmering ring, adding a touch of intricate glamour.

Not everyone was on board with her switch to blonde, with one fan saying, “I prefer her with dark hair.” Still, plenty of comments praised the new look, with one person writing, “The blonde wavy bob makes her look younger. She should consider lightening her hair to a chocolate brown.” Another commenter added, “She looks young and breezy.”

It’s definitely rare to spot Michelle Yeoh with anything other than her signature dark hair. But change can be a positive thing—just like her groundbreaking achievement as the first Asian nominee for Best Actress at the Oscars. Her path to this moment wasn’t without challenges, and you can dive into the details of her inspiring journey in this article.