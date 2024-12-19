I Got a Big Inheritance From My Grandparents, My Mom Begs Me to Use It to Help My Suffering Family, I Refuse

Money often serves as the catalyst for breaking even the strongest of bonds. Instances where disputes over inheritance transform familial love into animosity are unfortunately common. Such was the experience of today’s protagonist, who shared her complex story on Reddit. In her case, money didn’t just divide her family—it became a tool of justice against those who had mistreated her throughout her life. Now, those same individuals are begging her for help to survive.

A young woman turned to Reddit and shared her emotional story.

A woman, going under a nickname CountTimely3205, has turned to one of the Reddit communities to share her absolutely astounding and somewhat shocking family story. OP seemed to have a lot of mixed feelings and inner struggles because of the events that have been happening to her and her big family, where she has never been fully welcomed. But the attitudes changed when the young lady received a good sum from her grandparents as an inheritance. Since then, an already unhealthy situation took even a more dramatic turn. The woman wrote, "I (F) recently turned 18 and received an inheritance worth around 700k from my paternal grandparents. Several years ago my mum (38F) married my stepdad (50M), who had four kids (17F, 14F, 10M) from his previous marriage, and my stepfamily treated me awfully. My stepdad hated the fact that I wasn't related to him by blood, and he constantly ostracized me for being mixed race (I'm half Colombian from my dad's side).

I only got £2 allowance per week, even though I had to pay for public transport. I had to share a room, but he turned the sunroom into a bedroom specially for my younger sister, and he wouldn't allow me to try out for a scholarship for a private school even though I could've easily passed because it would be 'unfair' to my siblings." The OP shared that her mom and stepdad had an additional two children (7F, 5M) together. They also have her step-nephew (1M) living with them, making the family a really huge one. The woman added a few more words about her stepfather's personality, saying, "My stepdad used to be a construction worker while my mum was a homeowner, and although they still worried about money, we lived in a decent house and had a regular, working class upbringing."

The OP’s stepfather brought many troubles to his family.

The woman shared, "Around 2 years ago, my stepdad got arrested for something awful, and after all the financial problems that followed, including spending money on the new baby after he was born with birth defects (he's fine now, don't worry), we ended up getting evicted. We had to move into a 2 bedroom council apartment, with me sharing the largest bedroom with the two eldest sisters and my nephew, my other siblings sharing the other bedroom, and my mum sleeping in the living room." The whole family appeared to be on the verge of poverty, and all members of it were feeling deprived of everything since the OP's stepfather got into a mischief. The woman shared, "My mum works two minimum wage jobs, and made me get a second job too even with my exams coming up, yet she's fine with my stepsister staying home all day after dropping out of school. We can afford necessities like food and heating, but we’ve had to cut back on basically everything else."

OP received a good sum of money, which could’ve changed the situation for all her family members for better.

The woman wrote, "So, I received this sizeable inheritance worth around 700k from my paternal grandparents, being their only living descendant. This includes a 4 bedroom home in Boston as well as a small 2 bedroom vacation house in California. After I got my inheritance, my mum begged me to use it to help out our family, and I refused.

The thing is, my father and his parents were American, while the rest of my family are English and don't even have passports, so it's not like they can live in the property. I plan on using the money to pay for University and afterwards travel the world and experience new cultures." She later added for more clarity, "Sorry for the confusion, I’m not great at finance. The 700k comprises savings, investments, and other assets, it doesn’t include the properties." OP has her own plans for the future, and she doesn't feel obliged to help people who mistreated her. The woman said, "I've always loved animals and I want to follow my passions and open a cat café without having to worry about money. My family wants me to sell the property I inherited and buy a house in this country for them to live in, as well as another second house for my sister and her son.

I promised I'd help them buy groceries and rent a better apartment, but it shouldn't be my responsibility to take care of them. It was my name in the will, not theirs. My stepsister is especially furious with me and says it's unfair that I get a ‘fairy tale’ ending even though her life was harder than mine. Everyone thinks I'm ‘wasting’ my money on my wants and ignoring their needs. Am I a bad person?"

Redditors rushed to the comments to express their emotional opinions about the OP’s situation.

People shared their opinions and even advice in the comments to the woman's post. One person advised, "I wouldn't be spending any money doing anything until I talked with a financial advisor in your place. If you want to keep those two homes, you have to figure out how you're paying the yearly expenses for them (utilities+property taxes), if you're becoming a landlord and renting them out, etc." Another user wrote, "Move to the USA OP and live in one of your houses for a while until you can get a better idea of what you want to do." One more person added, "You've inherited enough that if used responsibly (invest the monetary assets, and live off the rental income and dividends), you may never have to work, or only need to work somewhere you are passionate about and not have to worry about income. Get a lawyer, don't tell anyone who doesn't already know, speak to a banker, and be prepared mentally for a real storm." Some user wrote, "Your mom and stepfamily have been using you for many years, and they just want to continue using you. I suggest you run away fast and enjoy your life. Your stepsister especially sounds atrocious, so leave her far behind.

If you do decide to help them (you said you would help them with rent and buying groceries), don’t let it be an ongoing thing. If you do, you will be begged to help over and over again. Give them the deposit and maybe some rent money and/or grocery money, and then call it quits and go live your life."