My Husband Lent Our Money to His Mother Instead of Prioritizing Our Family

I was in a car accident, and the car I primarily drove was totaled. Despite having another car, it’s not reliable—a 2-door, which isn’t great for getting 2 toddlers in and out of a car. My husband primarily drives that car because he works full-time, while I go to college online and am a stay-at-home mom. We planned on buying another car as soon as we had the money.

Once we had enough, we realized that we couldn’t take $7.5k out of the ATM all at once because our account has a $500 limit on ATM withdrawals. So, my husband transferred the money to his mother's bank so she could get the money or a cashier's check-out for us. She is a business owner, and payday came around, and she was short on pay for her employees by $7k.

Turns out, she and my husband decided (without my input) to use the $7.5k to cover payroll, and that she would pay us back with interest when she gets the money. Well, they didn’t tell me, and my husband kept declining every car I sent him.