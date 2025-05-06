I Took My Grandkids to a Concert—Now My DIL Says I Can’t See Them Ever Again

Hi Bright Side,

I would like some advice regarding my current situation, which has left me heartbroken. We have a tradition that I started with my grandkids: I say yes to their requests within reason.

It was supposed to be a perfect day because it was “Yes” day for my grandkids. They were buzzing with excitement about a concert they had dreamed of. It was their biggest wish, and they’ve been telling me about it for months. I was just as excited as they were, ready to see their smiles.

We had so much fun when we got there. We laughed, danced, and sang along to the music. Their sweet voices blended with the crowd, and for a while, I forgot all my worries. We were soaking up the joy.