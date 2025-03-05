My Pregnant Wife Has Been Hitting the Gym Obsessively, and Her Workouts Hid an Ugly Secret

Adam wrote, “On the next day, my wife asked me to stay home from work so we could ‘talk.’ She spent the entire day lying in bed, seemingly trying to get me to feel sorry for her, but I refused to engage. Instead, I left the house to go to my family’s party. I didn’t even feel like going, but staying home with her felt unbearable.

My leaving clearly upset her; she sent me text after text, saying things like, ‘Who just leaves like that? When such disturbing things are happening, who is that indifferent and callous to just leave for a party?’ Despite my reservations, I returned to hear her out. She was in tears, apologizing profusely, saying she was ‘so sorry.’”

“According to her, the 3-times-a-day gym habit wasn’t about avoiding me or anything malicious. She said she genuinely enjoyed going there—it made her feel good, it was where her friends were, and it was ‘fun.’ Then she admitted to meeting a guy there, someone she described as popular and well-liked. She said he had started flirting with her, and while she hadn’t initially reciprocated much, she eventually found herself flirting back.”

“She claimed it wasn’t intentional at first; he gave her ‘butterflies,’ a feeling she said reminded her of having a crush in her younger years. What began as harmless, friendly texting escalated into something deeper. She admitted to feeling giddy every time she received a message from him and found herself drawn to him despite knowing it was wrong.”

“She insisted that she told him she was married and that nothing could ever happen between them. Yet, she said he continued flirting and casually promised, ‘Sure, we won’t cross the line.’ But, of course, they did. She confessed that after resisting for a while, they eventually kissed. She admitted to enjoying it, even though she knew it was wrong.

She described it as feeling like falling in love for the first time. He consumed her thoughts, and she couldn’t stop thinking about him. When I asked if she was in love with him, her response was hesitant: she didn’t know.”

The man shared, “Then, I asked her a question that had been weighing on my mind: if the baby was actually mine. What she had done with that man from the gym felt like a clear act of infidelity, and despite the fact that she was already pregnant when she met him, how could I be sure she had been faithful to me in the past? And my wife shocked me with her response to that important question. She just looked me in the eye and said, ‘I don’t know. I’m not sure.’”

“Since then, she hasn’t said a word, no matter how many times I tried to ask her if she had been unfaithful before or if the baby was actually mine. I asked her countless times why she said she wasn’t sure the baby was mine, but she avoided any further conversations on the matter.

Now, I’m at a loss, feeling like a total loser. I keep trying to justify her uncertainty about the baby, convincing myself that she was just trying to hurt me intentionally. I want to believe it’s nothing more than petty revenge for my interference in her gym affair.”

“But deep down, something pushes me to take action—perhaps a paternity test once the baby is born, just to end this torment once and for all. The thought of divorcing her crosses my mind, but I don’t know what to do anymore. I feel stuck, torn between wanting to know the truth and struggling with the pain of what that truth might reveal.”