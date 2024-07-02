5 Celebrities Who Removed Their Facial Fillers and Loved the Results

The trend of using facial fillers is gradually fading as more people, including celebrities, embrace their natural looks. In a world where beauty standards are often dictated by social media and public scrutiny, some stars are choosing to dissolve their fillers and reclaim their authentic appearances. Despite the pressure to maintain a youthful and polished image, these celebrities are bravely reversing their cosmetic enhancements to celebrate their natural beauty.

1. Kristin Davis

© iamkristindavis / Instagram , © iamkristindavis / Instagram Sussan 13 hours ago I think, I can never earn over which I paid by my precedent employer, but I was wrong, world is so large to try their fate. but now I am making $52/h even more,and easily earn minimum $1300/week, on the experience everyone must try to do work online, easy way to earn, here's an example.

𝐰𝐰𝐰.Richnow05 - - Reply

Kristin Davis has shared the results of dissolving her fillers after years of facing hurtful comments about her looks. The 59-year-old actress appeared fresh-faced in a new headshot, showing that beauty treatments were now a thing of the past. In a close-up photo shared in April 2024, the Sex and the City star showcased her youthful appearance with minimal makeup. Davis looked much younger than her age, confidently smiling for the camera and displaying her natural wavy hair to the delight of her Instagram followers. In 2021, the And Just Like That... actress decided to dissolve her cosmetic fillers after enduring constant criticism online for using fillers and Botox. She mentioned how hard it is to always compare herself to her younger self, saying it’s challenging to remember that she doesn’t need to look the same. The internet sends mixed messages, wanting her to look young while also criticizing her for it.

2. Ariana Grande

Invision/Invision/East News , B4859 / Avalon/Photoshot/East News

Ariana Grande has shared that she’s taken a break from lip fillers and Botox injections. She opened up during a video for Vogue about her beauty secrets, expressing her feelings about how her relationship with beauty has changed over time. Having grown up in the public eye, Ariana has faced scrutiny over her appearance from a young age. She mentioned how hard it is to know what feedback to listen to. She also used cosmetic procedures in the past, saying she had a lot of lip filler and Botox over the years. She stopped in 2018 because it felt like too much. For her, beauty used to be about hiding, but now it feels different. Ariana wants to embrace her natural features, like her cry lines and smile lines. She hopes her smile lines get deeper as she laughs more, finding beauty in the process of aging.

3. Tallulah Willis

Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection/East News

Tallulah Willis shared that she had her facial fillers dissolved after six years. She admitted she was scared to talk about it, but she recently decided to remove them. She had become emotionally and psychologically attached to what she thought the fillers gave her and hadn’t seen her real bone structure for six years. She is now learning to stop altering her appearance and to accept herself as she is, even though it’s tough when her mind tells her that more is better. In the comments, Tallulah appreciated several messages from followers who praised her for the transformation and for being open about her decision.

4. Simon Cowell

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/East News , Faye Sadou/Associated Press/East News

Music mogul Simon Cowell has admitted that he went too far with facial fillers and revealed what made him stop. Back in 2008, he saw Botox as routine as using toothpaste, saying it was just something you did once a year. Over time, fans started to wonder if Cowell had overdone it with plastic surgery. By 2022, he acknowledged that there was a point where he might have gone a bit too far. He recently shared that he saw an old picture of himself and didn’t even recognize his face at first. His son, Eric, found the pictures hilarious, which made Cowell realize he needed to stop. Now, Cowell has no fillers in his face at all. He noted that there was a phase where everyone was getting their faces filled, but for him now, it’s more about healthy eating and drinking lots of water.

5. Courteney Cox

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/East News , Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

Courteney Cox opened up about the impact of fillers on her appearance. On the Gloss Angeles podcast, the Friends and Scream VI star talked about how her view of her face became distorted before she decided to have her fillers dissolved. She described how it started a “domino effect” where she didn’t realize she looked different, so she kept getting more fillers, thinking she looked normal. At 58, Courteney shared how she used to look in the mirror and think she looked good, not realizing how it appeared to others. She did too many fillers and eventually had to have them removed. Thankfully, fillers are reversible. She admitted that she made mistakes but was able to reverse most of them, now embracing her natural, older look. She reflected on how sometimes you try to improve your appearance, but then see a picture of yourself and realize it doesn’t look good. She has done things she regrets but is grateful that fillers can dissolve and go away. Courteney confirmed that she had all her facial fillers dissolved in 2017.