10 Married People Who Had Affairs Reveal What Happened Next

"20 years ago, when my wife and I were engaged and both in our 20s, she spent 6 months cheating on me, taking a demented pleasure in lying. She would deliberately start arguments over trivial things, storm off for hours, then return looking very pleased with herself and refuse to tell me where she had been.

I was young and naive enough to believe her when she said she wasn’t cheating. Months after it ended, she finally came clean. I had a complete breakdown and told her we were done. But because I was an idiot, I decided to try again, determined to make it work.

We eventually got married, and now here I am—giving you a glimpse of your possible future, 20 years after an affair. She’s been otherwise excellent, and I genuinely believe she hasn’t cheated again. She has worked very hard on herself and is, for the most part, a fantastic partner. I ignored the pain at first, but my mind constantly flashes back to what happened back then.

Whenever I asked her for answers, she would deflect because she was so ashamed. She’d say, ’Why keep bringing up the past when I only want us to move forward?’ But her lack of clarity, coupled with a few lingering issues, just wouldn’t go away.

Every time I come home, I’m afraid I’ll find her with someone else, because I never got a real reason for why she cheated in the first place. I think she was just curious and liked the thrill, and I was boring in comparison.

Every single thing she resents in our relationship—my inability to do the things I once did, not being the fun-loving person I used to be—is a direct result of her actions back then. If I bring that up, she thinks I’m ’blaming her for everything,’ but it’s just a simple fact.

The point of this is to say: if you’re hoping to reconcile and eventually get over what your partner did, don’t be too hard on yourself—and don’t expect too much. Because it may never fully happen. Sometimes, there is no winning strategy. Sometimes, all you can do is lose the best way you can." © BeckNeared / Reddit