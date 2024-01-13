I Found Out My Husband Is Cheating on Me After Our Neighbor Thought Our Marriage Was Open

Open marriage is getting more and more popular, and it’s not a taboo anymore. It’s important that your and your partner’s relationship preferences coincide. However, when they come as a surprise to you, it messes up everything. Just like it did in our reader’s relationship.

Our reader turned to us for help.

Thank you for reaching out to us! We have some tips that might help you with your situation.

Avoid jumping to conclusions.

Try not to take any actions until you talk to your husband. You can do a lot of things in the heat of the moment and then regret your decisions. Calm down first, and then get ready for a serious conversation with your husband. Rumors or misunderstanding often spread around, and they aren’t always true, so stay calm.

Talk to your husband.

Have an open and honest conversation with your husband. Share your feelings and ask him for an explanation. Make it a point to get all the necessary information you need. It’s okay to ask your husband to show you his messages or a list of recent phone calls.



You need evidence to check whether what Jason said is true. If your husband gets defensive or acts irrationally or even aggressively, it might be a sign that your neighbor is right.

Rethink the relationship.

If your husband has actually been cheating on you, reconsider your relationship. You might want to try couples therapy first. Alternatively, you can also live separately until you’re sure what to do next. If you can’t stand the idea of living with your husband after the revelation, feel free to file for divorce.

Meet Jenna.

If your husband insists that Jenna is just a friend, ask him to introduce you to Jenna. Jason might have misunderstood your husband, so he didn’t really get a clear picture. Perhaps your husband didn’t want to explain or just joked and confused Jason.



In any case, if Jenna indeed exists, insist on meeting her and pay attention to how she and your husband interact with each other. You can also ask them to include you in everything they do together.