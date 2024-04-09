My Friend Used My Husband’s Name for Her Baby, I’m Furious

Can you imagine feeling betrayed by someone you trust during one of the toughest times of your life? Well, that’s what happened to Holly. After losing her baby, she found out that her friend had used the same name for her son. It felt like a punch to the gut, making an already painful situation even harder to bear. But Holly was brave enough to share her story with us, and we’re here to support her through this tough time.

Jane Doe 2 days ago No, you did not overreact. She knew when she stole your baby’s name that she was ending the friendship. Let her go. You don’t need that kind of friendship. And hopefully you will have another son and you can still call him Evander, after his father. You don’t have to worry about the boys having the same name, (you probably won’t see him again) but she will be reminded of the naughty thing she did EVERY TIME she says her sons name. - - Reply

Callie Ge 3 days ago She would no longer be my friend, I would cold drop her & not give her another thought, I wonder what her baby’s father feels, with her naming his child after your husband. What does your husband think of this. No matter what the friendship would be over. - - Reply

Find closure by talking things out.

Set up a time to have a private conversation with Emma where you can share your feelings openly and sincerely. Make sure to highlight how much the name Evander means to you and how it’s deeply connected to the memory of your child who passed away. Let Emma know how her choice has caused you pain and discomfort.



Be sure to listen carefully to Emma’s point of view, considering her relationship with your husband and why she chose the name she did. The goal is to seek mutual understanding and resolution, even if you both have different opinions on certain aspects. Strive to find closure and move forward together, respecting each other’s feelings and perspectives.

Have a conversation with your husband about the situation.

Stay open with your husband, as he’s your closest ally during tough moments. Express your emotions openly to avoid any confusion, and consider suggesting that he talks to Emma too, given their longstanding friendship. Just know that you’re not alone in facing this challenge.



This is a chance to have an open conversation about your family’s current situation. Since you’ve both experienced the loss of a child, it’s important to lean on each other for support. Talk about how you’re feeling and what your next steps might be, especially concerning future pregnancies.

What matters most to you

Take a moment to think about how your friendship with Emma is working out and if it matches up with what’s important to you. It’s okay to set some limits to keep yourself safe from more pain, and it might be a good idea to think about how much trust and closeness you want in your relationship with her.



Concentrate on building relationships with people who understand and respect your boundaries. Surround yourself with friends and family who care about your happiness and will support you.

Take care of yourself and focus on healing.

Make sure to take care of your emotions by practicing self-care and reaching out to those who care about you. It’s important to allow yourself to process the loss of your child and deal with the feelings that arise from Emma’s actions.



Think about seeking therapy or counseling to work through your emotions and learn effective ways to cope with them. It’s important to treat yourself with kindness and patience as you navigate this difficult period, giving yourself the time and space you need to heal.