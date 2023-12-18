I’m Pregnant, and My Husband Left Me Behind in an Emergency to Save His Cat Instead

Pets make us happier, but it turns out that if we care too much about them, our relationship might suffer. This is exactly what happened to our reader. Her husband loves his cat so much that he forgot to help his pregnant wife in a dangerous situation. Instead, he made sure his cat was safe and sound.

Our reader asked us for help.

Thank you for contacting us! Here are some tips that we believe you’ll find useful.

Rethink your relationship.

Now you know his order of importance where you and your child stand only after his cat. Clearly, you were not his priority in this situation which is a big red flag. You could have fallen down because pregnancy changes your center of gravity, or you might not have had enough time to get out of the building.



It’s concerning that saving his cat was his first instinct even if the cat meant a lot for him. It’s possible that he might have just panicked, but he still stopped and grabbed the animal instead of running to you. You might want to reconsider your relationship.



Demand an apology.

Let your husband know that you’re not okay with what he did. Tell him how much it hurt you and why. He probably doesn’t even realize that it was a problem. If he still doesn’t show any kind of remorse or regret, you’ll have to decide if you want to keep living with such a person.

Move to a safer place.

Consider moving to a safer place. It might be your parents’ house or maybe your friends could help you out. Ask your loved ones for support and find a space where you will feel safe and protected. Stay there for a while and then decide whether or not to go back.



Living with a child will be even more complicated. Try living in another place, talk to people you can trust. Reflect on your relationship and see if there are other red flags.

Express your needs.

Let your husband know what you need from him in such situations. It’s important for both of you to have a plan in place for emergencies, especially considering your pregnancy. Discuss roles and responsibilities during evacuations to make sure that everyone’s safe.



For example, you might say, “In the future, I would appreciate it if we could stick together during emergencies, so I feel supported and safe.”