10 Bone-Chilling Encounters That Made People Say, “This Person Is Creepy”

Most of us have had those moments when someone gives us an inexplicable sense of unease. Whether it’s a strange comment, peculiar behavior, or an unsettling presence, certain people have a knack for making us feel like something is off. In this article, 10 people reveal their creepy encounters that will have you questioning the true nature of the people you come across.

I was dating a guy for a few months. At first, everything seemed great, but as time went on, he started saying things that made me uneasy. One evening, I found a small, locked box in his closet while looking for a blanket. I asked him about it, and his response was chilling, "I keep things from my exes there. I want to remember what’s mine." Later, I got curious and picked the lock. Inside were pieces of hair, jewelry, and notes in various handwriting – all from women. At the bottom was a small envelope with my name on it, unopened. I broke out in a cold sweat when I read it. He wrote down all of my personal data – passwords, addresses, and other stuff. I ran away and haven't talked to him since.

My ex let herself in my side door, after we'd broken up, sat on my bed in silence, waited for me to wake up, just staring at me in the dark. I was so terrified, not knowing who it was, my adrenaline went off, and I pushed her off the bed and across the room. She said, "I'm sorry. I'm sorry," and let herself out. I've locked the door every night since. This was 3 years ago. NE1NE1NE1NE1 / Reddit

I was at the public library about four years ago doing schoolwork and a man came up and sat down at my table, staring at me. He asked me why I was wearing gold headphones, and then informed me that the royals back in Medieval times used to make the peasants dig for gold because they were actually supernatural entities who ate it. By this point, I’m shooting “help me” eyes at the librarians, who all ignore me. He talks for a bit longer and then pulls out a mask – like something you would wear on Halloween, and puts it on. Sits there, staring at me. The library security officer finally kicks him out because he refused to take the mask off. I leave the library easily two hours later, and he’s outside, waiting. He follows me about a block before I pull out my phone and threaten to call the police on him. He walked away. ladylinda1 / Reddit

After a pregnancy scare, she told me that if she ever gets pregnant, she would immediately break up with me. Her explanation was that a child really only needs a mother, and that a father only causes unneeded drama. monkey***squad84 / Reddit

Went to see End Game, turned my phone off. Came out and got a text from my mom asking if I was okay. Then all the other texts came in. Accusing me of blocking him, hating him, etc. He sent me probably ten texts, a few messages on snap, a message on Facebook, emailed my school and regular email. I called my mom, and she told me he had called them. Pretty sure I almost got the cops called for a welfare check while watching a movie and having my phone off. I was 20. c0mab1ack / Reddit

An old boss of mine during a lunch meeting flirted with the waitress and pressed her for her number. She was uncomfortable, but my boss was a regular and tipped well, so she gave him a number. After she walked away, my boss bragged about how he’s a major ladies man and could sleep with any woman he wants given the chance to swoon them. He continued that conversation in detail for about 20 minutes before finally saying, “I’m stressing all of this to you because I want you to understand how easy it would be for me to take your girl if you ever cross me.” He then began to tear up and with a small sob said, “Please don’t make me wreck your life, man.” That’s the day I started searching for new jobs. Goopyteacher / Reddit

In order to walk from the bedroom to the kitchen, I had to walk through the living room. This involved me walking in front of the TV. I had to walk in front of it to get to the kitchen. I always did it super quickly, but I always got screamed at. Sometimes I would have to wait 20-30 min before I was allowed to walk past. One day, while my husband was out (he’s my ex-husband now) I decided to rotate the entire living room. I put the TV on a different wall and moved the couch so it faced the TV. Basically the living room was exactly the same, just rotated 90 degrees. The living room was a square so it functionally made no difference, except now when I walked from the bedroom to the kitchen, I didn’t have to walk between the couch and the TV. When my husband got home, he saw the living room, said nothing about it. We ate dinner and he watched TV as usual. Then we went to bed. The next morning, he refused to get out of bed or talk to me. He refused to leave the house, go to class, go watch TV, anything. He would not say one word. I kept trying to get him to tell me what was wrong, and he wouldn’t. For three solid days, he only got out of bed to grab food or use the restroom. He would not talk to me, would not make eye contact, or acknowledge my presence. I was panicking, thinking he was having some sort of episode. It might seem obvious now, but I had no clue what I had done wrong. At the end of three days, he said he felt like I had adequately been punished for re-arranging the living room without asking. He even told me to keep it that way. It made more sense, and he liked it better like that. He still had to punish me for what I did, though. halfwaythere88 / Reddit

I was dating this dude for a few months, and we were getting on really well, then we both ended up having to move for our jobs at around the same time. He wants to try long distance, so we do, we call most days and watch movies together in our off time. One day, he just says he doesn’t want to be together. I’m like okay and start just going about normal life again, and hanging out with friends. After about a month, he begs to get back together. Movie type stuff; sending flowers to me at work, sending handwritten cards almost daily across thousands of miles, and even bought me a ticket to fly out to see him. So I’m like, okay, I’ll go and see what he has to say. Worse case scenario, I just fly home. He picks me up from the airport, and we stay with his family. The next morning, he shakes me and wakes me up and tells me to come to the living room. When I do, it’s him, his two brothers, his sister, his mom, and his dad, people I have only met on this one instance, and he has a binder. They sit me down and each of them reads a passage from the binder of why we shouldn’t be together, and why I need to move on, and he breaks up with ME, in his parents house and in front of his siblings. Exciting-Notice8170 / Reddit

I was casually dating a guy for roughly 5 months, I moved into a new apartment and had sent him pictures of the interior before I moved. He went on a trip to Scotland and got upset that I wasn’t answering his FaceTimes in the middle of the night. I decided I wasn’t interested in pursuing anything further because of his persistent pestering and insecurities. I had moved in and was working on unpacking when, suddenly, I got a knock at my door. He found where I was living with just a picture of the hardwood floors and some windows. I don’t have my location for my photos turned on, so there’s no way he could have found it from something simple. He saw absolutely nothing creepy about it and proceeded to push the door and beg me to let him inside. I promptly shut and locked the door. He left, and I haven’t heard from him; thankfully. dogoverkids / Reddit

I was dating this girl who seemed really into me, maybe a bit too much. One night, she invited me over for dinner, saying she had something special planned. When I arrived, the table was set for two, but what caught my eye was the weird centerpiece—a small jar filled with what looked like teeth. I asked her about it, and she smiled, saying, "Oh, those are mine. I’ve been collecting them since I was little." I tried to laugh it off, but she continued, "You know, they say if you keep something of someone’s, they can never leave you. I think it works with teeth too. I just need one of yours now." I left before dessert. But weeks later, I found a small envelope in my mailbox. Inside was a single tooth that wasn’t mine, along with a note that read, "Yours will fit perfectly with the others." Since then, I can’t shake the feeling that she’s still after her perfect collection.