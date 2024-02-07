People Found “Alien Mummies” at Peru Airport, But Scientists Just Revealed Something Disturbing

The discovery of “alien mummies” at a Peru airport has captured global attention. Previously, journalist and UFO enthusiast Jaime Maussan showcased the specimens during a congressional event on UFOs. Maussan boldly asserted that the bodies, purportedly discovered near the enigmatic ancient Nazca lines in Peru, bore no resemblance to terrestrial life forms. However, as scientists delve deeper into the enigma surrounding these mysterious artifacts, they have unveiled something even more unsettling.

In 2017, 2 unidentified beings were found in Peru.

The mysterious remains presented at an official hearing in Mexico were actually discovered years ago. In 2017, well-preserved mummies were found buried deep beneath the sandy Peruvian coastal desert of Nazca. The place has been known for its mysterious giant earth figures that are usually attributed to indigenous communities. But some people think they might be the work of extraterrestrial beings.

Years later, Mexico held its first-ever hearing about the suspected “alien bodies.”

Recently, 6 years after the unusual discovery in Peru, Mexican legislators were presented with extraordinary evidence during a congressional hearing on aliens. The testimony suggested the existence of extraterrestrial life, and they were shown two artifacts by Mexican journalist and UFO enthusiast Jaime Maussan, which he claimed were the remains of non-human beings. This historic event took place on September 12, marking Mexico’s first official engagement with the topic of aliens.

According to Maussan, these specimens exhibited no earthly connections. Encased for display were two minuscule “bodies” characterized by three fingers on each hand and elongated heads. He asserted that they dated back approximately 1,000 years, with their age determined through a carbon dating analysis conducted by Mexico’s National Autonomous University.

Scientists reveal the truth behind Peru’s mysterious artifacts.

In an intriguing twist, a duo of “alien mummies” discovered at Peru’s capital airport last October has been attributed to entirely Earthly origins, as unveiled by a recent scientific analysis. Described as humanoid figures resembling dolls by experts during a press conference in Lima, the specimens were found to be constructed from a combination of human and animal parts. Additionally, a distinct three-fingered hand purportedly from Peru’s Nazca region underwent analysis, with experts dismissing any association with extraterrestrial life.

“They’re not extraterrestrials. They’re dolls made from animal bones from this planet joined together with modern synthetic glue,” said Flavio Estrada, an archeologist with Peru’s Institute for Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences.



He added: “It’s totally a made-up story.”