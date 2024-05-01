“He Has a Good Plastic Surgeon,” Mike Myers Leaves Fans Shocked in Rare Appearance

As he made his first public appearance since October 2022, Mike Myers left fans speechless with his transformation. The iconic Austin Powers actor bore little resemblance to his usual self, leaving everyone in awe. Take a look at the captivating photos from the evening.

The 60-year-old actor attended the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala, which honored Nicole Kidman. He chose a classic black tuxedo paired with a black bow tie for his attire.

Myers unveiled a fresh buzz cut, proudly showcasing his natural grays. Additionally, he donned a neat, short gray beard, marking a significant departure from his signature longer, brown hair that defined much of his career.