"Is the Painter a Friend of Meghan’s?" People Are Outraged by Kate Middleton’s "Horrific" Portrait

The release of a new portrait of Princess Catherine has generated mixed reactions and stirred debate among royal enthusiasts. The disputed artwork has caused confusion for some and angered others.

The portrait, by British-Zambian artist Hannah Uzor, adorned the cover of Tatler magazine’s July 2024 edition as part of a collection highlighting royal family portraits. Uzor seems to have been inspired by the Princess of Wales’ ensemble worn at a state banquet in November 2022, the inaugural event hosted under King Charles’ reign.

The Princess had graced the event in a long, white dress accented with jeweled shoulders and flowing sleeves.

Regarding the portrait, the artist remarked, “I spent a lot of time looking at her, looking at her pictures, watching videos of her, seeing her with her family, seeing her in diplomatic visits, seeing her when she’s rowing or visiting children in hospice.”

Online fans had diverse reactions to the painting. Although it garnered several thousand likes, numerous individuals voiced their confusion regarding the artwork.



One commentator joked, “Is the painter a friend of Meghan’s?” while another noted, “She is stunning. This portrait is an abomination. It should never be seen by anyone again. ”

A third observer remarked, “Even my 9-year-old granddaughter could likely create a superior piece. This is simply dreadful” and another added, ’’That is totally horrific... that’s a secondary school effect.’’