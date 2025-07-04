15 People Whose Hands and Imagination Don’t Take a Day Off

Hobbies are a very important part of a happy life. It can be anything, the main thing is to create! And it is also important not to forget to involve imagination. The people in our article have no problems with it. From funny hats to unique jewelry — they can do anything!

“Gave a burger hat to my grandmother who works in a supermarket. She was genuinely excited. I was very touched.”

“My unique jellyfish earrings”

“I made an outfit for job interviews.”



Honestly, it’s absolutely beautiful, but one has to wonder where you’re applying to. © Toronto-1975 / Reddit

I was interviewing for a variety of different jobs that required good hand dexterity (none of the sewing related ones I applied to asked for an interview) and just now found out I got the one I liked best. © ApprehensiveCan7270 / Reddit

“I made a giant sock! It was a Christmas present for my boyfriend and he loves it”

“My dog can’t wear hats with chin straps. So, I made her a special hat.”

“My boyfriend proposed yesterday with this ring. He spent 16 hours on it. It’s made of quartz.”

Be careful, it might break. Don’t drop it. © llilaq / Reddit

“My sister is quite well-off and only wears expensive jewelry. I’m shocked to see her walking around in a necklace I made.”

“I crochet bird hats. Here are the first 2 hats: a crow and an owl. Now I really want to make a cockatoo.”

“I made a tapestry with a picture of my dog on it.”

“I’ve recently started dabbling in some crazy small knitting on 0.6mm and 0.8mm needles and I can’t believe it’s actually doable.”

“I made a mouth chair out of an old folding lawn chair.”

“Magic Cat Pants”

“I’ve made a Krampus Hat, and I’m never taking it off.”

“I made something horrible, or awesome. I honestly can’t tell.”

“Me: ’I should clean my room.’ My brain: ’Make this doll right now.’”