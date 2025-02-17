“Definitely Cheating,” Pamela Anderson Creates Buzz With Her Latest Appearance

The former Baywatch actress graced the event alongside her 28 y.o. son, Brandon Thomas Lee, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Tommy Lee.

Pamela looked effortlessly elegant in a sleeveless black gown by Oscar de la Renta featuring a beautifully ruched bodice. She complemented the sophisticated ensemble with matching opera gloves. Emphasizing her dedication to sustainability, she adorned herself with Pandora’s lab-grown diamonds, including a dazzling necklace, earrings, and bracelet.

Brandon, perfectly coordinated with his mother’s refined style, opted for a classic black tuxedo, a crisp white shirt, and a sleek black bowtie, exuding timeless charm.