“Definitely Cheating,” Pamela Anderson Creates Buzz With Her Latest Appearance
Pamela Anderson radiated sophistication at the 82nd Annual Golden Globes. The timeless beauty captivated the red carpet in a stylish black gown, showcasing her natural charm. In an unexpected move that delighted both the media and audiences, she chose to attend the event with someone incredibly significant in her life.
The former Baywatch actress graced the event alongside her 28 y.o. son, Brandon Thomas Lee, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Tommy Lee.
Pamela looked effortlessly elegant in a sleeveless black gown by Oscar de la Renta featuring a beautifully ruched bodice. She complemented the sophisticated ensemble with matching opera gloves. Emphasizing her dedication to sustainability, she adorned herself with Pandora’s lab-grown diamonds, including a dazzling necklace, earrings, and bracelet.
Brandon, perfectly coordinated with his mother’s refined style, opted for a classic black tuxedo, a crisp white shirt, and a sleek black bowtie, exuding timeless charm.
Pamela Anderson received her first-ever Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Drama for her role in The Last Showgirl.
Her performance in Gia Coppola’s film was met with widespread critical acclaim, as she delivered a remarkable comeback portraying a veteran showgirl whose decades-long career unexpectedly comes to an end. Having long been stereotyped as a sex symbol and experiencing career hurdles—including the 1996 Barb Wire box office disappointment—Anderson is now being recognized for her talent in a more serious light.
Reacting to the honor of her first Golden Globe nomination, the beloved actress shared her appreciation and enthusiasm, stating, "I share this beautiful nomination with The Last Showgirl Family, my family, and my hardworking companions on this interesting journey... It is never too late to dream, to start again, to stay open to possibilities — we are not all so lucky."
Anderson posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, conveying her appreciation: "Thank you to the @goldenglobes for the beautiful evening—congratulations to all the winners, fellow nominees, and inspired filmmakers… It was exciting to be surrounded by so many talented artists… I can’t wait to be back."
Her post swiftly received admiration from her followers, with remarks like, "An absolute legend," "Looking absolutely gorgeous," "Elegantly beautiful without forcing anything," and "You are an inspiration to every woman!" Others chimed in with, "I love you @pamelaanderson. A classic beauty. A national treasure," and "She’s a bombshell even without makeup, who would’ve known. Very few ppl would look this good."
Nonetheless, her appearance did not go unnoticed by a more discerning audience. Some keen-eyed observers criticized her minimal makeup look, with one noting, "She has makeup on; she just doesn’t have any eye makeup like eyeliner or mascara. I find without it, as an older woman, it makes you look tired. A little bit of mascara wakes your eyes up."
Another comment reinforced this perspective, stating, "Pamela Anderson is wearing a little makeup. She's still beautiful, though, especially when she smiles." Others shared similar thoughts, saying, "She's not even makeup-free. I admire her, though," and, "She’s definitely cheating on the makeup spectrum."
One person provided a more in-depth critique, explaining, "The thing is, she is wearing minimal makeup and not makeup-free. You can see she has a light foundation, a thin eyebrow pencil (or coloring), and lip gloss. She just isn’t wearing eye makeup or caking it on. Personally, I think she can do what she likes, but I think she looks ‘unfinished...’ "