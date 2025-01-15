Michael Jackson's Sister, La Toya, Posts a Holiday Video, Fans Can't Stop Talking About One and the Same Thing

If you check out her Instagram, it’s clear La Toya Jackson is living it up in her late 60s. Her latest escapade? A trip to the Middle East. Recently, the 68-year-old sister of late pop icon Michael Jackson posted some highlight footage of her holiday fun in Qatar. But instead of focusing on her adventures, her fans seemed way more interested in her appearance—especially her noticeable change. And many people left worried comments under La Toya's cheerful video on Instagram.

La Toya Jackson has been in the spotlight, just like her famous sibling, Michael.

La Toya Yvonne Jackson, born on May 29, 1956, is an American singer and TV personality. She’s the fifth kid and the middle daughter in the famous Jackson family. La Toya first caught people’s attention on The Jacksons, the family’s variety show that aired on CBS from 1976 to 1977. Later, she carved out her own path as a solo artist in the ’80s and ’90s, signing with big labels like Polydor, Sony Music, and RCA. Over 15 years, she dropped nine studio albums and made her mark in the music scene. La Toya is a two time New York Times best-selling author and, as a singer, she has a three-octave vocal range. Critics describe her singing talent as an "attractive, pleasant voice that is matured and controlled." Her voice is also described as "light and wispy". Like her siblings, Michael and Janet, La Toya is mainly a pop, R&B, and dance music performer, but she has also dabbled in rock as heard in her song, "No More Drama" and reggae in her signature song "Heart Don't Lie", as well as country music.

La Toya Jackson has a massive following in Instagram and pleases fans' souls with bright and dynamic videos.

La Toya is still popular and loved by a big audience in her late 60s. Her Instagram account has 1,000,000 followers and people post the words of love and admiration under La Toya's posts. La Toya, used to be one of Michael Jackson’s closest siblings. The woman was right there by his side the day he passed away. She was one of the first to arrive at his bedside. After that heartbreaking day, she stepped up in a big way—signing his death certificate, becoming the legal guardian of his body, and helping the entire Jackson family plan his funeral and memorial service in Los Angeles. Despite being very close with Michael, La Toya has never been left in the shade of his tremendous success. In one of her interviews, La Toya said that she had never felt even a shade of jealousy about the success of her siblings, Michael and Janet. She confessed, "I am proud of my siblings for making a tremendous mark in history and weaving their way to the top. I never wanted a musical career, it was my father who said, 'No, you are going to do this.' I studied business law in school, and he kicked me out and said, 'No, you are going to be like everybody else.'"

Recently, La Toya posted a video of her adventures, and left many people worried over her significant weight loss.

The legendary member of the Jackson family has been turning heads lately—not just for her adventures, but for her noticeable weight loss. At 68, she recently posted a video on Instagram showing off her holiday trip to Qatar. While her travels looked amazing, fans couldn’t help but zero in on her appearance, sparking some worries about her health. In the Instagram video she shared in December 2024, Jackson rocked a sleek black bodysuit paired with a bold gold chain belt and a matching choker necklace. While her outfit was on point, the comments section was buzzing with fans voicing their concerns about her noticeable weight loss.

The reactions to La Toya's Quatar video were very emotional.

The video quickly amassed over 162,000 likes, but people came to comments to share their concerns about their beloved star's health. One user wrote, “Oh wow, what’s going on with her?” Another fan said, “La Toya, honey (and I ask this VERY respectfully and lovingly) what is going on hun? You look TOO frail!” The third fan commented, “OMG, baby, u need some soul food for a month.” One more user shared, “Auntie La Toya Jackson you always look lovely … please do not lose no more weight auntie … God’s blessings always.” Another person added, “Praying for your health.” Some fans even compared the situation to the late Chadwick Boseman, who faced similar public scrutiny before his passing in 2020. One commenter called for sensitivity, saying, “I see some of y’all ain’t learned from Chadwick Boseman.” It’s a reminder of how tricky it is to strike a balance between genuine concern and jumping to conclusions about a public figure’s health.

There were many supportive voices amid concern.

While many fans expressed worries and concerns, others defended Jackson against the barrage of comments. One user, @marcychinofficial, urged others to respect her privacy, saying, “Just let her be! Every single post y’all make the same comment!” Another commenter, @emoneythebarber, chimed in with a reminder to show kindness, pointing out that we can never truly know what someone might be going through—physically or mentally. Concerns about Jackson’s health have been building for weeks, especially after the loss of her brother, Tito Jackson, who passed away in September 2024 at 70 from a heart attack. Reports suggest this heartbreaking event may have played a role in her noticeable weight change, with family and friends reportedly worried about her well-being. Jackson’s recent Instagram post has stirred up a lot of concern among her fans, shining a light on the tricky balance between showing care and crossing boundaries when talking about someone’s health. For public figures dealing with personal challenges in the spotlight, it’s more important than ever for fans to respond with empathy and understanding. In today’s social media-driven world, where support and criticism can spread fast, Jackson’s situation is a reminder of how vital compassion is. Whether she’s dealing with health issues or just living a new chapter in her life, the focus should be on supporting her well-being, not feeding into speculation.