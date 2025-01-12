Woman Shares Pregnancy Photos, and the Comments Go Wild with Everyone Asking the Same Question

The internet went wild, and jaws hit the floor when photos of Brazilian singer Ludmilla and her pregnant wife, Brunna Gonçalves, started making the rounds. Ludmilla, who’s made history as the first Afro-Latin American female artist to rack up over a billion streams on Spotify, shared the big news: she and Brunna are expecting their first baby! Fans flooded the comments with love and excitement, but there was one detail about Brunna that had everyone doing a double take.

Ludmilla’s wife, Brunna, wowed fans by showing off her baby bump in some stunning new photos.

Queer, Black, and Latina artist Ludmilla is making waves globally, especially after her jaw-dropping performance at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Ludmilla and Brunna Gonçalves started dating back in October 2018, and from the jump, they weren’t shy about their love. By December 16, 2019, they were married in a surprise ceremony that Ludmilla planned herself, keeping things intimate and personal at their home. Brunna, now 33 (she’s four years older than Ludmilla), is best known as a dancer. She joined Ludmilla’s team as a backup dancer in 2015, but for years, their connection stayed strictly professional. At the time, Ludmilla hadn’t come out yet, and Brunna had never been in a relationship with a woman. While sparks were flying, they took their time before making it official. Fast forward to 2024, and they’re still going strong—nearly six years together and five years married. It’s obvious to anyone who sees them that Ludmilla and Brunna are each other’s biggest source of happiness.

Recently, the happy couple delighted fans with some exciting news. They shared a series of sweet photos, standing side by side in matching white and nude outfits, to announce they’re expecting a baby girl. But what really caught everyone’s attention? Brunna’s visibly pregnant belly showing off some seriously defined abs! Fans couldn’t stop talking about the surprising detail.

Some users weren’t entirely convinced, pointing out that the abs looked almost too flawless to be real.

“I’ve never seen a pregnant belly with abs, that’s insane,” a user on X wrote. It turns out they weren’t alone in their surprise, as over 200 similarly baffled comments poured into the replies. “Pregnancy abs just unlocked a new level of humanity 🤯,” one user quipped. Many people started expressing their opinions on what was going on with Brunna’s body. One user said, “I guess it’s called Abdominal Etching.” Another added, “It’s also going to be unhealthy for the baby as they are compressed into the abdominal area more than what is natural.” One more person wrote, “Her abs will probably go away as months pass by, unless she has undergone a procedure to enhance her abs??”

More and more people started speculating that Brunna might have undergone abdominal etching—a specialized type of liposuction. In fact, liposuction ranks as the second most popular cosmetic procedure in the U.S., with over 250,000 performed back in 2018. Abdominal etching works similarly to traditional liposuction by using suction to remove fat under the skin. The difference? It’s all about precision. Instead of just slimming down the area, abdominal etching strategically removes fat to sculpt the abdominal wall. This technique highlights the abs, making them look more defined and prominent.

The couple broke the exciting news on social media and at an unforgettable concert.

On November 9, Ludmilla excitedly announced the big news on Instagram with a stunning reveal. As the Brazilian singer painted bold, vibrant colors on a blank canvas, Brunna, dressed in a flowing light dress, danced gracefully around her. Slowly, the artwork began to take shape, transforming into a beautiful representation of a baby. Fans flooded the comments, showing the couple tons of love and support. The very next day, Ludmilla shared even more heartfelt moments, posting photos of her and Brunna on stage at a São Paulo concert. The pictures captured them embracing, laughing, and simply radiating happiness together.

In an interview, Ludmilla shared that before meeting Brunna, the idea of getting married or having children never crossed her mind. “Ever since I was born, I’ve started to feel desires I never thought about. Getting married felt like a distant idea, and having a child seemed even further away!” she admitted. But as their relationship blossomed, so did her desire for those things. “Now, I really want to have a child because I want my kid to see who their mother is, what she does, and I want to be their friend,” she said. Brunna also opened up about the pregnancy journey, mentioning that she started testing just four days after implantation, despite doctors advising it could take up to nine days for a positive result. “On the fourth day, I took the test, and it was negative. I thought, ’Okay, that’s normal.’” But on the fifth day, she thought she saw a faint second line, so she kept testing just to be sure. “I took a digital test, and it said ‘yes, yes, you’re pregnant.’ That was the only way I could really believe it,” she recalled.

Experts have some insights on the topic of abs during pregnancy.

Experts say the abdominal muscles are essential for supporting your organs and spine. When they contract, they help with spinal movement, allowing you to bend, twist, and maintain stability while standing—this is called “core stability.” However, as the pregnancy progresses and the baby grows, the abdominal muscles stretch to accommodate the expanding uterus. This can reduce their ability to perform their usual support and movement functions. If these muscles aren’t exercised, they may overstretch, and after childbirth, they could have difficulty returning to their original shape and length.

Doctors point out that sit-ups, or “crunches,” are often linked to abdominal workouts but aren’t suitable or effective during pregnancy. They’re ineffective because the stretching of the abdominal muscles during pregnancy limits their ability to function the same way as before. They’re also not recommended because these exercises are usually done lying on your back, and in that position, the weight of the baby can put pressure on important blood vessels. This can restrict blood flow and potentially lead to dizziness.