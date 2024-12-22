10 Most Irresistibly Attractive Men of 2024, According to People

The most irresistible men of 2024, according to People , are here, and they're making everyone’s hearts race. With their stunning looks and unmatched charm, these 10 men prove that charisma can be just as captivating as physical appearance.

10. Matt Bomer

9. Joshua Jackson

8. Timothée Chalamet

7. Theo James

6. Paul Mescal

5. Shaboozey

4. Austin Butler

3. Andrew Garfield

2. Pedro Pascal

1. Manny Jacinto

The internet is a big part of daily life, even for celebrities, with millions of fans following their every move on social media. In this article, we found some stars who choose to stay off social media, believing their fans don’t need to know every detail of their lives. This decision isn’t random, they have personal reasons for it, and it often helps them live a better, more peaceful life.