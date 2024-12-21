“What Happened to Him?!” Tom Cruise Doesn’t Look the Same in Drastic New Look

Tom Cruise just got an award, but that's not why everyone's talking about him. The Hollywood legend latest appearance has fans buzzing—not for his acting, but for a look that surprised his fans, who couldn't recognize the star.

Kin Cheung/Associated Press/East News

Tom Cruise has been honored with the US Navy's highest civilian accolade, the Distinguished Public Service Award. Alongside receiving the award, Cruise was also honored with a medal, recognizing his significant contributions. Photos of the actor in a black suit, proudly displaying the medal, quickly made their way across social media. However, the action star soon found himself making headlines for entirely different reasons.

Social media platforms buzzed with reactions, as users weighed in on his noticeably altered look. On Instagram, many expressed their surprise. A user quipped, "Tom Cruise got attacked by fillers!" Similar sentiments emerged on Facebook. One commenter asked, "What happened to him?!" while another added, "This is not Tom Cruise." "Why does his face look so puffy lately?" another noted, "He has a ton of filler in his face," concluded a user.

During the ceremony, Cruise expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the recognition. Addressing Secretary of the Navy Del Toro, he said: "I admire you. I've been with you personally, seeing how much you care about the servicemen and women. And I have great respect for you. We've known each other now these many years, and I really appreciate it. I appreciate everyone being here. I appreciate you taking the time and for this extraordinary acknowledgment."

Reflecting on his impact, the actor remarked: "I'm happy I have been able to be a source of inspiration to many of the sailors who serve today or have served in the past. The effort was not just on my end, but the cast and crew I get to work with on all our sets. They are what really bring the work to life."