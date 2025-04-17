9 Trendy Color Combinations That Are Dominating 2025
Every year, the fashion scene comes up with new color trends that’ll dominate the seasons to come, and 2025 is no different. This year, trends are veering towards a variety of shades to suit your personal style. From the bold and daring cherry reds to cozy mocha browns, find out the best shade combos you can pair to keep up with the top color trends for 2025 in fashion.
1. Off white and dark brown.
Among the 2025 color trends rises the off-white and dark brown combo. The milky hue is gaining wide traction as this year’s ultimate neutral shade. It’s a tone between beige and white that blends fashionably well with dark contrasting browns.
Another popular brown shade you can incorporate is the Pantone 2025 Color of the Year, “Mocha Mousse.” The soft brown will effortlessly enhance your everyday look. Besides that, brown shades give you a psychological plus. They evoke feelings of security, warmth, and comfort.
2. Pink and red.
Red has always participated in every year’s fashion color combinations. This brings us to the Unexpected Red Theory. At first, it referred to how adding a red element in your interior design can elevate your room. Now, it’s being applied in fashion, and it makes sense.
Any red detail can give off more confidence. It doesn’t have to be a full outfit piece. For instance, you can pair a dusty pink sundress with cherry red ballet flats to get the same effect. Additionally, pink and red are analogous colors, meaning they sit next to each other in the color wheel.
3. Brown and navy.
Brown and navy have always been a trendy color pairing, and this year, they’re staying strong. It seems that navy, in particular, is getting some extra love this year. You can pair a navy dress with a leather brown number, or ditch the jacket for dark chocolate heels or a bag. Either way, it’ll give you an old money look.
4. Gray and red.
Once again, we see red shining in another color palette combo. Pairing it with gray will give you a more sophisticated feel to your outfit.
The neutral gray tone ideally balances out the boldness and strength of red. You can choose to dress it down or up. For a more formal fit, a gray pantsuit with a red chemise can be your new power suit. Alternatively, keep things more laid back and casual with washed gray jeans and a red top.
5. Pastel yellow and black.
When you think of black and yellow, bees or taxis might come to mind. But, this year, fashion experts aren’t talking about that kind of vibrant yellow. They want you to don a butter yellow shade instead, almost pastel.
You can style a functional pair of dark jeans with a butter yellow top. If you’re going for a more smart casual look, you can swap the denim for some cream khakis.
6. Powder pink and navy.
Pink is often associated with feminine energy, softness, and even innocence. In its pastel form, it can get too bright alone or when worn with an equally bright neutral. Instead, pairing it with a more sophisticated navy outfit piece can bring it all together. A navy pantsuit or blazer with a light pink top can be your next fresh go-to work look.
7. Emerald green and purple.
Emerald green and purple are both colors that give off a sense of royalty and luxury. The bold shades’ significance date back to Ancient Egypt, where they were often associated with high-class Pharos.
Pairing them together makes for an interesting color-blocking fit, both casual and elevated. The color combination, once worn, will feel like a power move. Rather than stick to these shades, you can explore others like sage green and deep plum for a more cooled down appeal.
8. Seafoam and bright yellow.
While green and yellow aren’t exactly a new color combination, these tints offer a fresher take on them. The trendy color combination offers chic outfit tones for your next spring and summer wardrobe. Words like delicate, clean, and tranquil come to mind when you see this fresh pairing. For those looking to tone done the brightness, you can easily pair the light seafoam shade with burgundy instead.
9. Burgundy and olive green.
Burgundy has been this season’s color obsession, and the love is still going strong in 2025. Pairing the popular color with olive green gives a versatile combination, ideal for most skin tones.
While green and red are typically Christmas colors, these shades will remind you more of runway looks and fashion lookbooks instead. You can get creative when styling this trendy color pairing. For instance, you can go for a monochromatic burgundy outfit and pair it with an olive bag or accessory and vice versa.
Outdated color trends.
Fashion colors fade when tied too closely to a past era—like Y2K neon or mid-2010s maroon. AI now predicts color shifts by analyzing social media, runway images, and consumer behavior, spotting emerging hues (like 2023’s “viva magenta”) before they peak.
While AI enhances forecasting, human intuition still shapes final trends, blending data with creativity. Outdated shades often cycle back, often revived with a modern twist, proving that in fashion, even “dead” colors get a second life.
1. Maroon
Maroon is taking a step back, and burgundy is taking its place as the red color of the season. While the shade does work well in fall and winter, other colors like moss green and terracotta are gaining higher appeal since they’re more toned down, while maroon is looking a bit more outdated and boring.
2. Neon green
Neon green was a hit color trend during the Y2K revival fashion era. Nowadays, people are looking for more subdued, less odd, shades that evoke a more quiet luxury feel, such as olive and pickle green.
3. Bright pink
It’s time to bid the Barbicore pink trend farewell and look at other, more chic, pinks like millennial pink or Japanese cherry blossom pink. Barbie had her moment, but nowadays, the color is looking a little tacky compared to other pinks. You can feel pretty in pink on its own, or pair the delicate, feminine shade with a contrasting navy or olive green for a more statement look.
2025’s top color duos show a shift toward balanced contrasts. Playful brights like red and pink are coupled with cooler toned grays and navies. That said, the colors you choose can say a lot about you, including your personality and mood. You can learn more in this article.