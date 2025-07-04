20 Fluffy Cuties Who Know How to Cheer Us Up

Sometimes our fluffy pets express their emotions so vividly that we can’t help but smile. Many of us have a funny photo, or even a whole album, where our furry pets make a funny face, get angry or freeze in ridiculous poses. We put together photos like this. Check them out and smile with us.

“This is Margaret Scratcher. I came into my office and found her like this.”

This made me howl, then when I saw her name, it set me off again. I absolutely love Maggie Scratcher, she looks a right little temptress. © Shellrant42day / Reddit

Draw me like one of your French girls. © Unknown author / Reddit

“My beloved kitty saw me in my wedding dress. Her reaction is unique!”

She’s not amused because she wasn’t included in the festivities! Where’s her crown or tiara? How is she supposed to be married off with no sparkles!?! © sfearing91 / Reddit

“Every morning I wake up to this ball of fluff begging for treats. She deserves all the treats.”

She doesn’t even look real. What a sweet pea. Obsessed with how cute she is. I bet you are too! © Littlecupoft / Reddit

This is quite literally the most adorable cat I’ve ever seen! She looks like a Disney cat. So precious! © NotYourPersonalSlave / Reddit

“20 years ago and today. What an amazing time.”

What a blessing to have spent so many years with your kitty. It’s so touching. © Soalai / Reddit

“The coolest cat on my morning route”

“Yes, I went and rubbed his belly.”

What an adorable loaf of bread. © 227743 / Reddit

“This cat was adopted 2 hours ago, and I’m already the side character in my own house.”

This is a cat who knows exactly who’s boss. © Pinkheartfox / Reddit

“Walked in to brush my teeth to find the girls hanging out in the sink.”

I love the way they are looking at you. Like, “Yes, do you need something?” © sadieblue111 / Reddit

They look really confused about what you’re doing in their bathroom. © Covenantcurious / Reddit

“Bought this furball 2 different cat houses and a mattress. Still chooses to sleep in my drawer.”

“Raise your paws if you’re adorable.”

“He likes to watch Tom and Jerry.”

He’s sitting like he just got done with a full day of work. © CartoonyLooney / Reddit

“I’m really going to miss Mr. Fred.”

“Roxy tastes marshmallows for the first time.”

“Angry kid”

This is the cutest angry cat I’ve ever seen. © Unknown author / Reddit

“Someone tried to pet her.”

“I stopped petting him to take his picture. I am now being judged for my actions.”

“When she wants attention”

“My cat thinking about life”

When you first look in the mirror after a bad cut. © EdwardTwizzlerHand / Reddit

“I dared to look at her.”

“My wife agreed to a ‘trial run’ with a cat. She has fallen in love with this little girl and keeps extending the trial period. This was her reaction to being told that she can stay another week.”