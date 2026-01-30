My DIL Pretended She Doesn’t Know Me in Public, and It Shattered Me

Hi, Bright Side,

I was grabbing a quick coffee when I saw my daughter-in-law sitting with two friends. I spotted her first and felt a small rush of happiness. We don’t see each other often, but I always try to keep things warm and respectful. I waved and walked over without thinking much of it.

She looked at me for a second, then frowned and said, “Do I know you?” Her friends went quiet. I laughed awkwardly, thinking she was joking. She wasn’t. So I quietly walked away.

Later, she called me crying and admitted she was embarrassed because I was in my house clothes and didn’t look presentable.