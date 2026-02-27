10+ Moments When Quiet Kindness From Strangers Became the Ultimate Success Story

I found out my boyfriend of five years was actually married with kids, and I was the other woman without knowing it. I felt like my entire life was a lie, and I considered ending it. I went to return something at Target, and the woman at customer service saw my engagement ring and said “congratulations,” and I just started sobbing and word-vomiting the whole story.

She finished her shift, took me to get coffee, and told me she’d been the wife in that situation and it destroyed her, but then she’d also accidentally been the other woman years later, and it destroyed her again differently.

She helped me see that I was a victim too, convinced me to tell his wife myself instead of just disappearing, and she came with me when I did it. His wife and I actually became friends, and she left him. We both moved to a new city together as roommates, and she told me, “He wanted us to hate each other, but instead we saved each other.”