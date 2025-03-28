18 Rescued Cats That Can Charm Everyone
14 hours ago
It's great that there are animal shelters. They give stray animals food, warmth and, importantly, a chance to find loving owners and a real home. Today we are going to talk about these lucky whiskered ones.
"I adopted a cat that was on an euthanasia list. She started acting like a human in my house. I believe she's my soulmate."
"She loves cuddling with me and with her fake teddy bear mom the shelter sent her with."
"My brother-in-law went to adopt a cat. He came home with 2 cats because the shelter said they’re a “bonded pair.”"
- This is how my husband and I ended up with 3 cats. We knew we wanted one, knew we ought to get 2, so they had a companion, went to the shelter and there was a litter of 3 12-week-old kittens that had been found and fostered together. Decided on the spot to take all 3. It's been a blast. © greatpiginthesty / Reddit
"Kitty that came into the shelter I work at. Needless to say she didn’t stay very long before getting adopted in."
"I have no idea how she was at the shelter for the whole 7 months she’s been alive. I adopted her immediately."
"Finally achieved my dream of adopting an old shelter cat."
- I am not a cat fan, but this is a striking cat! I bet there are some good stories behind those eyes and face! © jodido999 / Reddit
"Black cats are the last to be adopted. Sabrina stole our hearts the moment we saw her at the shelter!"
"I'm a shelter vet tech and had the pleasure of meeting Squeak in the kitten nursery."
- Oh, my God. That is the cutest little baby I’ve ever seen. © Street-Snow-4477 / Reddit
"Mandarin was the coolest cat at the shelter - I had to adopt him."
"The shelter made a rule that these siblings had to be adopted together because they were inseparable. They sleep like this every night."
"This is Amy. She’s been living at the shelter for over a year, and no one wanted her because she has weight issues. But I do as well, so we’re on a diet together."
"I went to the shelter with the full intention of adopting a kitten, but the first cat I saw was this beautiful girl. Her name is Peach, she’s 3.5 years old and she’s perfect."
""Can we go to the local shelter?" "Only a quick look?" "Only a quick look.""
"I'm 46, always been a dog person, but I saw Oat at the shelter today, and it was love at first sight."
"I work at an animal shelter clinic. This is Queso, the little girl with a big head. She went to her new family yesterday."
"I was told by the shelter that he’d probably take a few weeks to get used to me. This happened within a few hours of him being home."
"Straight from the shelter. He's still not sure what's happening."
And this article proves that we don't adopt cats, it's them who adopt us.
