18 Rescued Cats That Can Charm Everyone

It's great that there are animal shelters. They give stray animals food, warmth and, importantly, a chance to find loving owners and a real home. Today we are going to talk about these lucky whiskered ones.

"I adopted a cat that was on an euthanasia list. She started acting like a human in my house. I believe she's my soulmate."

"She loves cuddling with me and with her fake teddy bear mom the shelter sent her with."

"My brother-in-law went to adopt a cat. He came home with 2 cats because the shelter said they’re a “bonded pair.”"

This is how my husband and I ended up with 3 cats. We knew we wanted one, knew we ought to get 2, so they had a companion, went to the shelter and there was a litter of 3 12-week-old kittens that had been found and fostered together. Decided on the spot to take all 3. It's been a blast. © greatpiginthesty / Reddit

"Kitty that came into the shelter I work at. Needless to say she didn’t stay very long before getting adopted in."

"I have no idea how she was at the shelter for the whole 7 months she’s been alive. I adopted her immediately."

"Finally achieved my dream of adopting an old shelter cat."

I am not a cat fan, but this is a striking cat! I bet there are some good stories behind those eyes and face! © jodido999 / Reddit

"Black cats are the last to be adopted. Sabrina stole our hearts the moment we saw her at the shelter!"

"I was asked 100 times if I really wanted to adopt this cat. At the shelter, she hissed and wouldn't let anyone near her. But she's never done anything like that at my house."

"I'm a shelter vet tech and had the pleasure of meeting Squeak in the kitten nursery."

Oh, my God. That is the cutest little baby I’ve ever seen. © Street-Snow-4477 / Reddit

"Mandarin was the coolest cat at the shelter - I had to adopt him."

"The shelter made a rule that these siblings had to be adopted together because they were inseparable. They sleep like this every night."

"This is Amy. She’s been living at the shelter for over a year, and no one wanted her because she has weight issues. But I do as well, so we’re on a diet together."

"I went to the shelter with the full intention of adopting a kitten, but the first cat I saw was this beautiful girl. Her name is Peach, she’s 3.5 years old and she’s perfect."

""Can we go to the local shelter?" "Only a quick look?" "Only a quick look.""

"I'm 46, always been a dog person, but I saw Oat at the shelter today, and it was love at first sight."

"I work at an animal shelter clinic. This is Queso, the little girl with a big head. She went to her new family yesterday."

"I was told by the shelter that he’d probably take a few weeks to get used to me. This happened within a few hours of him being home."

"Straight from the shelter. He's still not sure what's happening."