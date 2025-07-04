10 Side-by-Side Moments That Prove the Quiet Power of Time

Time rarely announces itself with fanfare. But its presence is constant, subtle, and often unnoticed until we see the before and after. These side-by-side comparisons capture that essence perfectly, reminding us how change doesn’t need to be loud to be profound.

1. It’s all I wanted for my 60th birthday.

2. Me then and now.

1969 to 2023.

3. 1978 — Now.

4. Body transformation then and now.

Ages 34 and 42.

5. My 17-year-old girl, then and now.

6. The one group you always stick with.

7. Backyard transformation.

It was a swampy backyard perpetually under 6″ of water thanks to the neighbor putting a parking lot in his backyard 40 years ago.

8. Then vs. Now — vegan transformation.

9. Back progress over the period of 6 years.

10. We were together for almost 23 years.

In a world that moves fast, it’s easy to miss the transformations happening around us. But these side-by-side snapshots invite us to slow down and appreciate the quiet work of time.

