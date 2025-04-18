17 Side-by-Side Photos That Show Just How Powerful Change Can Be

Noticing change as it happens — whether in people, nature, or everyday objects — can be surprisingly tricky. It’s often only when we pause and compare photos from the past with the present that we realize just how dramatic those changes really are.



1. “Before-and-after of my disgusting oven.”

2. “I gave my nail artist a rough sketch, she turned it into a masterpiece.”

3. “From 22 to 32 — definitely a late bloomer, but I finally feel good in my skin.”

4. “My dress is not what I wanted, and I am heartbroken.”

5. “My wife started learning embroidery in summer 2020. I'm so proud of how far she's come.”

6. “Sheepdog before and after a haircut.”

7. “5 years and 25 pounds apart — it blows my mind how different my side profile looks now.”

8. “Fresh vs. 10 years old.”

9. “I trusted my surgeon completely with my nose — here I am 6 months post-op.”

10. “Got Botox for the first time recently. This is before and after.”

11. “My sister and her partner rescued this kitten in the desert. Meet Snow — a very happy cat now.”

12. “Before and after of our ugly bathroom.”

13. “Left: Pre-Op, Right: Post-Op.”

“I had DJS back in June. My upper jaw was moved 4.2 mm and my lower jaw was moved 2.5 mm with rotation.”

14. “My first loaf of bread compared to my most recent one — the progress feels so good.”

15. “Before and after, refurbishing as much as possible.”

16. “Before and after of our scary basement bathroom.”

17. “Before and after my first BBL treatment.”