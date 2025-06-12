I Refuse to Help My Pregnant Sister—Now My Whole Family Is Against Me

Growing up, it felt like I was always in the shadow of a literal angel. My sister was the golden child — perfect grades, perfect hair, always winning something or other. Mom constantly told me, “You should be more like your sister.”

Even now, in our twenties, it hasn’t stopped. Every phone call, every holiday dinner, some version of, “Why can’t you be more like her?” It’s exhausting.

A few weeks ago, I ended up in the hospital, stress and anxiety finally caught up with me. My mom showed up, saying my sister would never crack under pressure. The next day, it was my sister’s turn to visit. She looked nervous, which was new.

Then she dropped the bomb: she’s pregnant. And the guy? Gone. She asked me to keep it a secret and begged for financial help.

At first, I considered it. I mean, she’s my sister. But not long after, her ex-best friend showed up at the hospital. She heard through some mutual friends that I’d ended up in the hospital and was still getting dragged down by my ‘perfect sister.’ So she figured I had the right to know the truth.

I wasn’t expecting anything dramatic, but what she confessed was that my sister has been lying to everyone for years. Faking school projects, awards, grades, and even some of her jobs. And worst of all? She’d betrayed this same friend, stolen her boyfriend, then blamed her for the fallout. That’s when the friendship ended.

Not that we even knew the truth about this end! My sister just said something like, “She took the wrong path, and I don’t want to be around her anymore.” Suddenly, everything clicked. The “perfect girl” act, the fake certificates, the constant praise... it was all built on lies.

So I told my sister I wouldn’t lie to cover for her or give her money. And guess what she did next? She ran to our parents and twisted the whole story. Now they think I’m cold and selfish.

Mom said, “Your sister is going through so much, and you just shut her out. What kind of person does that?” Now I’m stuck.

I didn’t tell them the truth, not yet. But part of me wonders if I should. Would they even believe me? Or would it just be, “You’ve always been jealous. You’re just trying to ruin her life.” What should I do?