Brain Fog Be Gone! 8 Creative Ways to Get Your Concentration Back

Life can be hectic, and staying focused isn't always easy. But here’s a simple trick that can make a big difference: reward yourself! Giving yourself small treats after completing a task can keep you motivated and make studying feel a lot more satisfying.

For example, if you’ve just wrapped up outlining a tough project, why not treat yourself to a piece of chocolate or a scoop of ice cream? Managed to stay off your phone for 30 minutes? That definitely deserves a little something too!

Speaking of phones, we all know how tempting those constant notifications can be. One buzz, and suddenly you're scrolling through social media instead of your notes. One smart move is to switch off notifications while you’re studying. That way, you won’t get pulled out of focus every time your phone lights up with a message or a like. It’s a small change, but it can make a huge difference in your productivity.