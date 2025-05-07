Demi Moore Shocks in Nothing but a “Necktie” at the 2025 Met Gala—and Everyone’s Focusing on One Thing
Demi Moore elevated the 2025 Met Gala’s “Tailored for You” theme on Monday night by donning a showstopping gown designed to resemble a full-body necktie, and she absolutely dazzled in the bold statement look.
Moore stepped out in a striking black and white striped gown adorned with beads, featuring voluminous puffed sleeves and a bold headpiece for added drama. The extravagant, halo-like headpiece was intended to represent the knot of a necktie, while the flowing train of the dress symbolized the tie’s body.
Moore’s striking ensemble was a bespoke creation by designer Thom Browne. The fashion house was well-represented at the 2025 Met Gala, also dressing several other high-profile attendees, including Whoopi Goldberg, Janelle Monáe, Zoë Saldaña, Tramell Tillman, and Anok Yai.
The elaborate creation featured more than 1,400,000 beads, including 22,000 black rectangular sequins, 103,500 black cut beads, and a staggering 1,093,500 black bugle beads. The intricate design required over 7,600 hours of craftsmanship to complete. Moore finished off the dramatic look with a pair of pom-pom block-heel pumps.
She styled her dark hair into a sleek, tight bun and completed the ensemble with sparkling diamond drop earrings, coordinating cuff bangles, and a glamorous makeup look created with Charlotte Tilbury products.
Fans flocked to Demi Moore’s Instagram to share their admiration for her showstopping Met Gala look, flooding the comments with praise. Messages ranged from simple awe to enthusiastic declarations, with users writing, “Always delivers. ALWAYS🖤🔥,” “That’s stunning ❤️,” and “Unbelievable 🔥🔥🙌🤍.” Others called her appearance “Perfection 🙌🙌” and gushed, “In love with this look 🖤🤍,” while many agreed, “This whole look was amazing 🙌👏😍.”
One fan even declared, “Wow, I think Demi Moore won best dressed!!!” Another chimed in with, “The most beautiful tie we’ve seen,” and sentiments like, “I am in LOVE with this look, darling! 💗” and “You have always been stunningly beautiful, but this look is next level 😍🙌🔥❤️” echoed throughout the comment section, solidifying the outfit’s widespread impact.
But there was one particular detail that left fans both stunned and delightfully amused: her beloved dog, Pilaf, had her own miniature matching tie. The charming touch quickly became a fan favorite, sparking comments like “Pilaf’s matching tie is adorable!❤️” and “The puppy has the tie 😂🥰.”
Others couldn’t get enough of the stylish pup, writing, “Aww, Pilaf got her own little tie! Slayyy 🤍🖤,” while one follower playfully summed it up by saying, “You are incredibly beautiful, the dress is amazing, but Pilaf stole the show! 😊😊” The unexpected accessory added a lighthearted and lovable twist to an already iconic fashion moment.
