Demi Moore Shocks in Nothing but a “Necktie” at the 2025 Met Gala—and Everyone’s Focusing on One Thing

Fans flocked to Demi Moore’s Instagram to share their admiration for her showstopping Met Gala look, flooding the comments with praise. Messages ranged from simple awe to enthusiastic declarations, with users writing, “Always delivers. ALWAYS🖤🔥,” “That’s stunning ❤️,” and “Unbelievable 🔥🔥🙌🤍.” Others called her appearance “Perfection 🙌🙌” and gushed, “In love with this look 🖤🤍,” while many agreed, “This whole look was amazing 🙌👏😍.”

One fan even declared, “Wow, I think Demi Moore won best dressed!!!” Another chimed in with, “The most beautiful tie we’ve seen,” and sentiments like, “I am in LOVE with this look, darling! 💗” and “You have always been stunningly beautiful, but this look is next level 😍🙌🔥❤️” echoed throughout the comment section, solidifying the outfit’s widespread impact.