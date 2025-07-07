His Parents Are Destroying My Peace—Even My Marriage Can Be in Danger

Dear Bright Side,

I’ve been married for two years now, but my relationship with my husband’s parents is just getting worse. It started off as a small annoyance. They would visit, unannounced, but I brushed it off as just part of being married.

At first, it was manageable; I’d offer them coffee, exchange pleasantries, and carry on. But over time, their constant visits turned my home into a battlefield.

My mother-in-law rearranges our furniture without asking, and my father-in-law criticizes everything, even my choice of TV shows. I stay quiet, trying to keep the peace. But inside, I’m falling apart. My husband insists they “mean well,” but every time they come over, it feels like my peace is slipping further away.

One day, my father-in-law came into our room, and I trembled as he said my lasagna “could use more seasoning.” The truth is, I’ve always taken pride in my cooking, but now I dread preparing meals in my own kitchen.

When I try to talk to my husband about it, he just brushes it off. “You’re just being sensitive,” he says. But I can feel the tension building between us. He doesn’t see the emotional toll it’s taking on me.

I want to tell him how much his parents’ visits are driving me to the edge, but I’m terrified of how he’ll react. Will he take their side? Will he think I’m overreacting?

I just want peace in my own home. Is that too much to ask?

— Kate