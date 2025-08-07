Machine Gun Kelly Admits He Only Eats “a Couple Times a Week,” Causing Him to Feel Weak and Lightheaded

MGK explained that he only had a burger during the stream because of the broadcast, and if he wasn’t filming, he would have “probably [had] water.”

When asked if he ever feels weak, MGK admitted, “Yeah, sometimes. I’ll eat, like, a couple times a week.” He mentioned that he eats bone broth with kimchi and sauerkraut because these foods contain probiotics. He said that water fasts kill all the good bacteria in the gut, so he needs to replenish it. He also mentioned drinking celery juice and coconut water, along with having “coffee”.