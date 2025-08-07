Machine Gun Kelly Admits He Only Eats “a Couple Times a Week,” Causing Him to Feel Weak and Lightheaded
Rapper Machine Gun Kelly’s recent comments about his diet have sparked concern after a video of his conversation on a livestream went viral.
In the clip, the 35-year-old artist revealed that he doesn’t “really eat,” stating that he primarily drinks water and fasts.
MGK explained that he only had a burger during the stream because of the broadcast, and if he wasn’t filming, he would have “probably [had] water.”
When asked if he ever feels weak, MGK admitted, “Yeah, sometimes. I’ll eat, like, a couple times a week.” He mentioned that he eats bone broth with kimchi and sauerkraut because these foods contain probiotics. He said that water fasts kill all the good bacteria in the gut, so he needs to replenish it. He also mentioned drinking celery juice and coconut water, along with having “coffee”.
Although fermented foods like kimchi and sauerkraut are good sources of probiotics, the diet MGK described is not nutritionally complete. It lacks essential nutrients like sufficient calories, protein, and healthy fats.
The video, which was shared about a month ago, has recently gained traction online, with many people expressing worry about his health and diet.