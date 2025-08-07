Kelly Clarkson Postpones Las Vegas Shows for Family Crisis Involving Ex-Husband

The singer has referenced her divorce in her music, particularly in her 2023 songs “Mine” and “Me.” She also revised the lyrics of GAYLE and Olivia Rodrigo’s song “abcdefu” during a performance on her talk show.

She sang, “Forget you and your dad / And the fact you got half and my broken heart / Turned that (expletive) into art,” which appeared to allude to her divorce settlement. The settlement included a one-time payment of over $1 million and additional monthly spousal and child support payments.

In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in June 2023, the Grammy winner described the split as “freeing.”

“It’s incredibly sad, and it’s a dark place — fetal position on the floor crying — and there’s so much loss with that, and I never experienced grief like that,” she shared. “We got to let each other go. This is not working. This is not going to pan out, and it’s not working for either of us.”