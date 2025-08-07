Raven-Symoné’s Ex Got Another Woman Pregnant, Asked Her to Be the Godmother
In a recent appearance on the SiriusXM radio show Jeff Lewis Live, actress Raven-Symoné shared surprising new details about a past relationship. The former child star and her wife, Miranda Maday, were on the show when host Jeff Lewis brought up a seven-year relationship Raven had with a man.
Raven-Symoné confirmed that the man had been unfaithful and had gotten another woman pregnant. She also shared that he was “pretty well known in the community he works in.” The most shocking part of the story, however, came next.
“He asked me to be the godmother of the kid,” Raven revealed to a stunned Lewis.
Despite the betrayal, Raven said she still maintains a friendship with the man. She expressed that she has “love and respect” for him and what he’s been through, adding a playful “dumb**s” at the end of her thought.
This isn’t the first time Raven-Symoné has discussed her relationships with men. On an episode of her podcast, Tea Time, she revealed that she used to give men she dated “three cheats” before ending the relationship. When talking about this particular ex, she said, “One really did. He had like a baby and everything.”
