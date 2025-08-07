Raven-Symoné’s Ex Got Another Woman Pregnant, Asked Her to Be the Godmother

“He asked me to be the godmother of the kid,” Raven revealed to a stunned Lewis.

Despite the betrayal, Raven said she still maintains a friendship with the man. She expressed that she has “love and respect” for him and what he’s been through, adding a playful “dumb**s” at the end of her thought.

This isn’t the first time Raven-Symoné has discussed her relationships with men. On an episode of her podcast, Tea Time, she revealed that she used to give men she dated “three cheats” before ending the relationship. When talking about this particular ex, she said, “One really did. He had like a baby and everything.”