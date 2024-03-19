I Saved a Student’s Life After What I Accidentally Saw in His Essay

Teaching isn’t just about textbooks and tests, it’s about building connections and understanding the lives of students. Even the smallest things can reveal the hidden battles students face. Our reader shared a story where a simple essay changed everything.

There’s a lonely kid in my class.

I teach a class of 12 to 14-year-olds, and there’s a boy (let’s call him Sam) who always seems a bit distant and alone. Apparently, he’s very introverted and feels more comfortable in his own company. He hardly talks to anyone, feels too shy to join classroom activities, and he’s pretty average when it comes to his schoolwork.

His behavior started to change.

His behavior and performance began to worsen. There were moments when he would burst into tears during class for no reason. I tried talking to him privately, but he never told what was troubling him. Then, out of nowhere, he’d snap at someone. I made a point to be kind since I suspected it was either his hormones or something bad was happening to him.

I found something in his essay.

One day, I was reviewing my students’ essays and everything was normal until I saw Sam’s work. He wrote something strange into the last paragraph of his essay, and I got very scared. He wrote, «My parents will punish me. I won’t be back.» I immediately found him in school and pulled him aside, asking what was going on.

He told me everything.

He said he was too ashamed to tell anyone about what was happening to him, so he decided to write it down. I helped him as he cried for nearly an hour telling me about how his parents treated him. Then, I took him to a psychologist and reached out to people who could help him further, like local authorities, to address the situation.

He’s doing better now.

Later, he ran up to me and hugged me. He said, «Thank you so much! You saved my life.» Sam’s performance improved and, even though he’s still as aloof as he used to be, he’s in a better state overall. I’m happy I could make a small difference in his life.