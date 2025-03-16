My Wife Never Pays for Anything, So I Flipped the Script

Hi Bright Side!

I love my wife, but there’s one thing that drives me crazy—she never pays for anything. Whether it’s dinner, groceries, or even coffee runs, she just assumes I’ll cover it. Over time, it started to feel less like a relationship and more like a one-way street.

So, I decided to flip the script. One weekend, I suggested we go out for a nice dinner—her favorite spot. It was a trick. The moment the bill arrived, I casually leaned back and said, “Oh, I forgot my wallet. Can you get this one?” She blinked at me, clearly not expecting it, then fumbled through her purse, realizing she had to pay.