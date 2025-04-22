“Just Like Your Daddy,” Robert Irwin Feeds the Same Crocs as His Father 20 Years Apart

There are pictures that stop time. And there are people who, though they are no longer with us, manage to walk with us through the gestures, passions and dreams they leave behind.

Robert Irwin, son of the unforgettable Steve Irwin - the lovable "Crocodile Hunter" - not only inherited his eyes and his overflowing energy: he also chose to follow his father's path. And although this story is moving in itself, something recently happened that touched a much deeper chord.

An unexpected scene that made thousands of people around the world stop and say, "You look so much like your father." It was a moment that spoke volumes without words. Because sometimes following in someone's footsteps is not a choice: it's a form of love.