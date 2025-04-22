“Just Like Your Daddy,” Robert Irwin Feeds the Same Crocs as His Father 20 Years Apart
There are pictures that stop time. And there are people who, though they are no longer with us, manage to walk with us through the gestures, passions and dreams they leave behind.
Robert Irwin, son of the unforgettable Steve Irwin - the lovable "Crocodile Hunter" - not only inherited his eyes and his overflowing energy: he also chose to follow his father's path. And although this story is moving in itself, something recently happened that touched a much deeper chord.
An unexpected scene that made thousands of people around the world stop and say, "You look so much like your father." It was a moment that spoke volumes without words. Because sometimes following in someone's footsteps is not a choice: it's a form of love.
The roar that still echoes: Steve Irwin, a legend for the ages.
Steve Irwin was not just a wildlife expert. He was a whirlwind of enthusiasm, joy, and perseverance, a true role model, a tireless advocate for animals, and a father who poured tenderness even into the jaws of reptiles. His charisma transcended borders and screens, and when he tragically passed away in 2006, the world lost not only a nature lover, but a friend.
Unknown to many, in those years of adventure and cameras, he also planted a seed in his young son. A seed that would blossom over the years with the same fierce strength and unconditional love for every creature on this planet.
Robert Irwin: The son who followed in his father’s footsteps (and heart).
Robert was only 2 years old when his father died, but their bond doesn't need memories to run deep. Now 21, he not only works at the Australia Zoo, the place he grew up, but has become as passionate a public figure as Steve.
In an interview for Esquire, Robert was clear about one of his biggest goals in life: "I hope in every aspect of my life that I can make him proud, and made sure that his message never dies."
And there's no doubt that he is. Through his television appearances, awareness campaigns, rescues and unique way of bringing nature to people, Robert keeps alive not just a cause, but a family flame that burns with love and commitment.
The photo that moved the Internet.
Robert Irwin is no stranger to social media. In fact, he often uses his X account (formerly Twitter), as well as Instagram and other platforms, to share images of his day-to-day life at the Australia Zoo, his adventures as a wildlife photographer, and his commitment to the environment. Through his posts, he shows not only incredible landscapes or exotic animals, but also something deeper: an authentic connection to nature, an inherited tenderness, a mission.
But on April 10, 2025, he uploaded a photo that was unlike any other. It shows him feeding Murray, a giant saltwater crocodile, food in hand and a calm smile. The scene is powerful on its own. But when you compare it to a picture taken almost two decades ago, the impact is inescapable: it is the exact same shot that his father, Steve Irwin, took in the same place, with the same crocodile!
Robert accompanied the post with a short but touching text: "My happy place. At home, runnin’ amok with crocodiles." And that's when thousands of users started sharing, commenting and getting excited about the similarities between the two images, the symbolic and emotional aspect of them.
- Where did the time go? I remember your dad getting in all sorts of strife for doing the same with you in his hands. © JScigala / X
- That’s actually so beautiful—like a living tribute. It's wild how full-circle moments like that can be so emotional. Same croc, same spot, 15 years later… Steve would be proud. © Lcsuthar98 / X
- I miss your dad, but I can see him in your eyes 🙂 And that is good. Good man, good man. © _M***HQ / X
- I thought you were your dad for a split second when I saw these. He is insanely proud of you. © haddypdaddy / X
- Just like your daddy in so many ways. © jackieann1013 / X
Because what seemed to be a coincidence became a symbol: a son proudly and tenderly taking his father's place, without the need for words or pompous gestures. Just him, the crocodile... and a story that never ended.
Beyond crocodiles: a legacy that is also a message.
Robert inherited not only a love for animals, but also a mission. He speaks passionately about conservation, climate change and the role everyone can play. In recent interviews, he has mentioned how his father taught him, even without him being there, that taking care of the planet is also a way to take care of those we love.
And far from living in the shadow of his family name, Robert has forged his own path as a wildlife photographer, a driver, and even an internationally recognized conservationist for his environmental work. But when asked how he would like to be remembered, he answers without hesitation: "[My dad] always said, I don’t care if people remember me, I care if people remember my message. And I want to make sure that continues forever."
Sometimes one image is worth more than an entire documentary. The photo of Robert feeding Murray, as his father did almost two decades ago, is not just a tribute: it is a promise. It is an affirmation that love, when cultivated with passion, does not die.
Steve Irwin is gone, but his legacy walks hand in hand with his son. And in Robert's every gesture, we all feel Steve winking at us.
