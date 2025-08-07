Christina Applegate Hospitalized Due to Kidney Infection

Applegate described the pain as so intense that she was screaming, comparing it to the feeling of her appendix bursting, as reported by People Magazine. The actress, who was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 2021, said she began feeling unwell while traveling in Europe. On her flight back to the U.S., she decided to go directly to the hospital.

Determined to find answers for her condition, she insisted on being admitted. The next day, she woke up with extreme pain radiating from her back to her front on her right side. Applegate’s screams of pain led doctors to order an emergency CT scan, which revealed the infection. It was later discovered that the infection had also spread to her left kidney. She was treated with IV antibiotics.