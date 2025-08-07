Christina Applegate Hospitalized Due to Kidney Infection
Actress Christina Applegate was recently hospitalized for seven days with a severe kidney infection. She has since been released and is now recuperating at home.
During her stay, the Dead to Me actress recorded an episode of her MeSsy podcast from the hospital, telling listeners that she was in a Los Angeles facility. According to Entertainment Weekly, Applegate wanted to make it clear that she hadn’t planned to record from the hospital, but it was a pre-scheduled episode, and she wasn’t allowed to leave yet. She reassured fans that although things were “messy,” she would be okay.
Applegate described the pain as so intense that she was screaming, comparing it to the feeling of her appendix bursting, as reported by People Magazine. The actress, who was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 2021, said she began feeling unwell while traveling in Europe. On her flight back to the U.S., she decided to go directly to the hospital.
Determined to find answers for her condition, she insisted on being admitted. The next day, she woke up with extreme pain radiating from her back to her front on her right side. Applegate’s screams of pain led doctors to order an emergency CT scan, which revealed the infection. It was later discovered that the infection had also spread to her left kidney. She was treated with IV antibiotics.
