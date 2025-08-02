I Saved My Boss’s Life—Then He Got Me Fired
Hi Bright Side readers!
I know some of you might be thinking, “Who in their right mind donates their kidney to their boss?” He’s always been kind to me, and I wanted to return the favor.
When I first heard that my boss of over ten years needed a kidney transplant, I didn’t even stop to think. “I’ll give you mine,” I said, just like that. It felt like the right thing to do.
He wasn’t just my boss. Over the years, we had built what I thought was a respectful working relationship. I had worked long hours and helped him out of plenty of tight spots. And, he favored me, helped me several times as well.
So when I found out he was in a bad accident and urgently needed a kidney, I didn’t hesitate. The surgery was successful. We both came out of it okay. I was sore, tired, and recovering slowly, but I figured that was normal.
Honestly, I expected a little support and kindness from him once we got back to work. But that’s when things took a turn I never saw coming.
Things got awkward.
When I returned to the office, I was still in recovery. I let him know I wasn’t at 100 percent yet and asked if I could take on lighter tasks for a few weeks. He brushed it off completely, “You’ll be fine.”
No compassion. No appreciation. I was shocked to see nothing had changed. It was like the kidney never happened. And then it got worse.
About a week later, I was moved to a desk in the far corner of the office. Isolated. Away from the team. It felt deliberate.
I wasn’t being included in meetings anymore. People stopped talking to me as much. I started to feel like I didn’t belong there.
When I asked him what was going on, his response floored me. “You’re just not pulling your weight anymore. Honestly, it feels like you’re taking advantage of the situation. I’m grateful to you, but work is work.”
I was stunned. I had literally given him a part of my body, and now he was accusing me of being lazy? I was just asking for some understanding.
His wife, who sometimes visited the office, also started acting strangely. She would give me these weird looks like I had done something inappropriate. Like I hadn’t donated the kidney out of kindness, but for some hidden agenda.
I heard some co-workers gossip about it in the washroom, too, saying that I did it because I had a crush on my boss. That really messed with my head.
Somehow, things got even worse for me.
A few weeks later, it happened. I was fired for “poor performance.” No warning. No performance review. No chance to explain.
I was devastated. I felt betrayed. After everything I had done, after putting my health on the line to help save his life, he kicked me to the curb like I was disposable. All this while I was still trying to check up on him and make sure he was okay.
I filed a formal complaint of disability discrimination. Apparently, my case may get settled quietly, but nothing can undo the damage. Now I’m left without a job and a kidney. Every time I think about it, I get sick to my stomach.
I went through surgery, gave up an organ, and supported someone I considered a friend. And in return, he threw me away. Who knew being kind could cost someone so much?? I’m so lost. Have I done something wrong?
